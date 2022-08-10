Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law fuels anti-LGBTQ hate online

Influential conservatives drove much of the increase, the researchers found, through their own posts or by liking or forwarding posts from others. They include U.S. Reps. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and DeSantis' press secretary, Christina Pushaw, who has equated criticism of the bill with pedophilia itself.

"If you're against the Anti-Grooming Bill, you are probably a groomer or at least you don't denounce the grooming," Pushaw tweeted in March.

Pushaw later defended her comments, saying she did not single out LGBTQ people in her comments or intend to attack them. She said criticism of Florida's law is misleading and political.

The authors of the report warn that the increased anti-LGBTQ rhetoric is inciting hatred that could lead to violence. They say social media platforms must do more to enforce their own policies on hate speech. Researchers said they reported 100 of the most hateful tweets they saw to Twitter. Only one was removed.

“Online hate and lies reflect and reinforce offline violence and hate," said Imran Ahmed, CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate. “The normalization of anti-LGBTQ+ narratives in digital spaces puts LGBTQ+ people in danger.”

Messages left with Twitter, Boebert and Greene were not immediately returned.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., addresses attendees during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, July 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Hateful references to gays, lesbians and other LGBTQ Americans on social media surged following Florida's adoption of a law restricting how teachers can talk about sexual orientation with younger students. Influential conservatives including Boebert drove much of the increase, the researchers found, through their own posts or by liking or forwarding posts from others. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks as she offers an amendment as the House Rules Committee prepared the bipartisan Senate gun bill for the House floor at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. Hateful references to gays, lesbians and other LGBTQ Americans on social media surged following Florida's adoption of a law restricting how teachers can talk about sexual orientation with younger students. Influential conservatives including Greene drove much of the increase, the researchers found, through their own posts or by liking or forwarding posts from others. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite