BreakingNews
Mayor announces 4 new MARTA stations, including near Beltline
Nation & World News

Florida's DeSantis signs one of the country's most restrictive social media bans for minors

Florida will have one of the country’s most restrictive social media bans for minors — if it withstands expected legal challenges
FILE 0 Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis applauds during a press conference at the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District headquarters at Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. Florida will have one of the country's most restrictive social media bans for minors — if it withstands expected legal challenges — under a bill signed by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday, March 25, 2024. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE 0 Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis applauds during a press conference at the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District headquarters at Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. Florida will have one of the country's most restrictive social media bans for minors — if it withstands expected legal challenges — under a bill signed by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday, March 25, 2024. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)
Updated 5 minutes ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will have one of the country's most restrictive social media bans for minors — if it withstands expected legal challenges — under a bill signed by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday.

The bill will ban social media accounts for children under 14 and require parental permission for 15- and 16-year-olds. It was slightly watered down from a proposal DeSantis vetoed earlier this month, a week before the annual legislative session ended.

The new law was Republican Speaker Paul Renner’s top legislative priority. It takes effect Jan. 1.

The bill DeSantis vetoed would have banned minors under 16 from popular social media platforms regardless of parental consent. But before the veto, he worked out compromise language with Renner to alleviate the governor's concerns and the Legislature sent DeSantis a second bill.

Several states have considered similar legislation. In Arkansas, a federal judge blocked enforcement of a law in August that required parental consent for minors to create new social media accounts.

Supporters in Florida hope the bill will withstand legal challenges because it would ban social media formats based on addictive features such as notification alerts and auto-play videos, rather than on their content.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

BREAKING
Mayor announces 4 new MARTA stations, including near Beltline1h ago

Credit: Centennial Yards

EXCLUSIVE
Centennial Yards begins next phase: new towers, entertainment district

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Turning offices into homes could help Atlanta, but no ‘silver bullet’
36m ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man shoots 62-year-old grandmother, Dunwoody police say
17m ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man shoots 62-year-old grandmother, Dunwoody police say
17m ago

Credit: Evan Vucci/AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Biden administration floats Medicaid expansion workaround
The Latest
Storm threatens snow in the Midwest, thunder in the South. Other parts of the US dig out
8m ago
Wind and sun are free, but it's harder to get renewable energy projects built these days...
12m ago
'Obviously the mistake was made': Big East remains unbeaten in NCAA Tournament after only...
13m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town
Musician creates GoFundMe page for ‘Banjo Boy’ from ‘Deliverance’ movie
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta