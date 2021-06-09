Florida's Demings launches bid to oust Rubio from Senate

“There are some in Washington who prefer the same old tired ways of doing business,” she said, “too tired to fight the efforts to suppress the people’s vote. They fall back to tired talking points and backwards solutions.”

Rubio hit back Wednesday, calling Demings, who was first elected to Congress in 2016, a “far left extremist" with an undistinguished legislative record.

“Look, I've always known that my opponent for the Senate was going to be a far left liberal Democrat. Today we just found out which one of them Chuck Schumer’s picked,” Rubio said in a video, referring to the top Democrat in the Senate. He called her a “do-nothing” member of the U.S. House.

That's an argument Democrats have also made in the Senate against Rubio, who they charge has been more focused on pursuing political ambition, not accomplishment. Rubio announced he would not run for reelection six years ago to make a bid for the White House in 2016 but abandoned that effort after getting little traction.

If Demings wins the race, she would become only the third Black woman to serve in the Senate, after fellow Democrats Carol Moseley Braun of Illinois, in the 1990s, and Kamala Harris of California, before she became Biden's vice president.

“Desperate people will do and say desperate things," Demings told the Orlando Sentinel in an interview ahead of her campaign launch, "and I don’t blame Rubio and the GOP for being very concerned about me running for the United States Senate against Marco Rubio.”

Demings is married to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, also a former Orlando police chief.