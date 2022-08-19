BreakingNews
BREAKING: Judge says Georgia Medicaid plan can be implemented
ajc logo
X

Florida utility gets $500K fine, probation for fatal blast

National & World News
1 hour ago
A Florida utility has been fined $500,000 and placed on three years’ probation for a 2017 deadly explosion at a coal-fired power plant that killed five workers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida utility has been fined $500,000 and placed on three years' probation for a 2017 deadly explosion at a coal-fired power plant that killed five workers.

The U.S. Justice Department said in a news release Friday that Tampa Electric Co. also must adhere to a new safety compliance plan. The fine is the maximum allowed for willful Occupational Safety and Health Administration workplace rules violations such as this.

The explosion at TECO's Big Bend plant near Tampa happened when an effort was made using high-pressure water to clear a slag byproduct that accumulates in tanks under the coal-fired furnaces. The workers died and several more were injured when they were sprayed with molten slag that came loose.

The sentencing came after TECO reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in which the utility admitted it did not conduct any briefings for employees about the work, including the potential hazards and necessary safety precautions, prosecutors said.

“The department takes this conduct very seriously, and accordingly pursued the maximum remedy available under the law,” said Todd Kim, assistant attorney general for the Justice Department's Environment and Natural Resources Division.

The agreement also notes that the company previously reached confidential civil settlements with the families of the victims and others injured by the explosion.

Editors' Picks
BREAKING: Judge says Georgia Medicaid plan can be implemented35m ago
The Jolt: Kemp fight with Fulton DA Willis spills into public view
Book disputes land suburban Atlanta school district in court
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
6h ago
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
6h ago
Kemp accuses Fulton DA’s office of playing politics as he fights subpoena
The Latest
Stocks fall broadly, S&P 500 set to break winning streak
13m ago
Wainwright's new music takes inspiration from turning 75
14m ago
Bank of Cyprus rejects 3 Lone Star bids for share buyout
16m ago
Featured
June 17, 2022 Atlanta: Deangelo Sanford throws down several bottles of water a day Friday, June 17, 2022 during his job as a sign man on the entry ramp to the Buford Connector from Peachtree Street in Atlanta. Sanford who works for North Georgia Concrete says the key to working through a heat wave is to, “Hydrate, find shade and keep your head on the swivel.” Atlanta is in the middle of a June heat wave. Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez says after Friday evening, the storm chance drops out of the forecast for the weekend and much of next week. Both Saturday and Sunday should be sunny with highs in the low 90s, but Lopez expects the reprieve will be short-lived. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Attention Georgia voters: It will be BYOB (of water) at the polls in November
2h ago
U.S. Supreme Court puts Georgia utility commission elections on hold again
2h ago
Bierfest, dinosaurs and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top