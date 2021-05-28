Florida urges US to import less expensive Canadian drugs

That same month, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America and several other lobbying groups filed litigation against federal health officials challenging the new rule, accusing the federal government of punting the responsibility for demonstrating safety and cost savings to state governments.

The governor dismissed such criticism.

“If we were trying to bring in drugs from some country that wasn’t reputable, I wouldn’t want to go down that road either, but Canada has the same drugs,” he said. “They have very similar protocols and then we obviously would have our process to ensure quality.”

DeSantis said the state has met every regulation required to be able to import the drugs. “This has been under review now for six months," he said during a news conference in Lakeland. "We were told that if it wasn’t denied last week that we could assume it was going to be approved.”

Joel White, president of the Council for Affordable Health Coverage, one of the pharmaceutical lobbying groups that sued to challenge the plan, said it “brings a false promise to Americans that it will result in lower cost."

“Providers, pharmacists and the patients they serve may no longer trust the medicines they prescribe and dispense are safe and effective,” White said.

Florida's Agency for Healthcare Administration has been working with the federal government to meet all its requirements for the importation and maintains the state is the first to have done so.

The state has also lined up contractors who they say are poised to act swiftly if the program is approved and could fill shelves with Canadian drugs in as few as 90 days. DeSantis held his news conference Friday at a medicine warehouse built by LifeScience Logistics in central Florida for the importation program.

No one immediately responded to emails sent to health officials in President Joe Biden's administration seeking an update on the program.

If approved, the state said it will start with a limited number of drug classes, including maintenance medications for asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD; diabetes, HIV and AIDS, and mental illness for those who are under state care, including foster children, inmates at state prisons and certain elderly patients.

The program would then expand to drugs for all Medicaid beneficiaries.