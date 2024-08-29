Nation & World News

Florida to execute man convicted of 1994 killing of college student in national forest

A Florida man is scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection 30 years after he killed a college freshman and raped the victim’s older sister while the siblings were camping in a national forest
FILE - This inmate photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Loran K. Cole, convicted of kidnapping adult siblings camping in a national forest in 1994 before raping the sister and murdering the brother. (Florida Department of Corrections via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - This inmate photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Loran K. Cole, convicted of kidnapping adult siblings camping in a national forest in 1994 before raping the sister and murdering the brother. (Florida Department of Corrections via AP, File)
By BRENDAN FARRINGTON – Associated Press
58 minutes ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man convicted of killing a college freshman and raping the student's sister while the siblings camped in a national forest 30 years ago is scheduled to be executed Thursday.

Unless the U.S. Supreme Court intervenes, Loran Cole is set to be put to death just after 6 p.m. at Florida State Prison for the 1994 killing. Cole is also serving two life sentences for rape.

According to court records, Cole and a friend, William Paul, befriended the two college students in the Ocala National Forest. After talking around a fire, the men offered to take the siblings to see a pond. While away from the campsite, Cole and Paul jumped the victims and robbed them.

The brother, 18, who was a student at Florida State University, was beaten, had his throat slit and left in the forest. His sister, who was 21 and a senior at Eckerd College, was taken back to the campsite, where Cole tied her up and raped her.

The woman was left tied to a tree overnight and raped again the next day. She eventually managed to free herself and flag down a driver for help. Police found her brother’s body lying face down on the ground, according to court records.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the death warrant for Cole last month.

Lawyers for Cole, 57, raised several points in their appeal, including the fact that Cole was an inmate at a state-run reform school where he and other boys were beaten and raped. The state has since apologized for the abuse and this year passed a law authorizing reparations for inmates at the now-shuttered reform school.

Cole's lawyers also argued that he shouldn't be executed because he suffers from brain damage, is mentally ill and has Parkinson's disease.

The state Supreme Court rejected the defense's arguments.

Paul and Cole were convicted of first-degree murder. Paul was sentenced to life .

The execution will be the first in Florida since Michael Zack was put to death last October for the 1996 killing of Ravonne Smith.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray

Ex-Florida deputy charged in fatal shooting of airman from DeKalb
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy photo

6 Georgia law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty in 2024
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Georgia lawmakers say the top solution to jail problems is for officials to work together
Placeholder Image

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Willis isn’t the target as GOP Senate panel reports on Fulton jail overcrowding
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Grand Canyon's only water pipeline fails, prompting shutdown of overnight hotel stays15m ago
Typhoon lashes Japan with torrential rain and strong winds on a slow crawl north16m ago
Novak Djokovic reaches US Open third round after opponent stops in 3rd set due to injury17m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Parents blame Emory hospital for unborn baby’s death
Does Harris visit signal the ‘lane to the White House goes through Savannah’?
What do you want to know about these top voting issues in Georgia?