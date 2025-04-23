Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Florida teacher loses job for using student's chosen name in violation of state law

School district officials on Florida’s Space Coast aren’t renewing the contract of a teacher who used a student’s chosen name without getting permission from the student’s parents in violation of Florida law
40 minutes ago

VIERA, Fla. (AP) — School district officials on Florida's Space Coast aren't renewing the contract of a teacher who used a student's chosen name without getting permission from the student's parents in violation of Florida law.

Dozens of students and parents showed up in support of teacher Melissa Calhoun at a Brevard Public Schools board meeting Tuesday night, demanding that her contract as an English teacher at Satellite High School be renewed. The 17-year-old student chose the preferred name to reflect the student’s gender identity and the teacher only was acting out of compassion, according to the supporters.

Calhoun knowingly defied the law signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2023 which requires parental consent to use an alternative to a student's legal name, according to Janet Murnaghan, a spokeswoman for the Brevard Public Schools.

Schools superintendent Mark Rendell told television station WKMG that parental input can't be ignored.

“The parent is our partner in this education endeavor that we have with our children," Rendell said. “This law was actually put in place to make sure that partnership was maintained.”

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Micelle Beltran cries after a bill that would deny illegal immigrants access to education passed in a House Education Committee hearing in Nashville, Tenn., March 26, 2025. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)

Credit: AP

Tennessee’s GOP leads the fight to deny public education to children without documents

ACLU sues Defense Department school system over banning race- and gender-related books

Facing deportation, international students get temporary legal victory

The court order applies to 133 students and recent alumni at universities across the country, including 27 in Georgia, who abruptly had their immigration status terminated.

The Latest

Harvey Weinstein appears in state court in Manhattan as jury selection continues in his retrial on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 in New York. (Steven Hirsch /New York Post via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

Harvey Weinstein’s rape retrial opens at a different #MeToo moment

7m ago

The world's biggest companies have caused $28 trillion in climate damage, a new study estimates

9m ago

Survivors of 2022 July Fourth parade mass shooting to speak in court before gunman's sentencing

11m ago

Featured

A drone image of the R.M. Clayton Water Reclamation Center taken by the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper on May 7, 2024.

Credit: SPECIAL

Atlanta, DeKalb customers rack up millions in unpaid water and sewer bills

Dozens of water and sewer bills worth more than $500,000 are owed to both governments as they spend millions in system upgrades.

Atlanta faces $20M budget deficit, potential layoffs ahead

Howard Shook, chair of the Atlanta City Council’s Finance and Executive Committee, said city officials will be facing what he called a “no budget” instead of a “yes budget.”

Grindhouse replaces NFA Burger at Truist Park just weeks into baseball season

NFA Burger owner Billy Kramer shut down his slider stand at Truist Park just a few weeks into the Atlanta Braves' 2025 season.