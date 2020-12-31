Florida suspect kills Wisconsin siblings in wrong-way crash

The suspect also died in the crash on I-95 near Daytona Beach after fleeing police at speeds up to 120 mph (193 kph) in a vehicle authorities say was stolen at gunpoint from an Orlando area pizza delivery driver.

A 21-year-old man from Omro, Wisconsin, and his 18-year-old sister were killed in the head-on collision, and two of their relatives in the backseat were seriously injured. They driver and his sister were following their parents after viewing the holiday display at the Daytona International Speedway, said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.