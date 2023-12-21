Florida State to discuss future of athletics, affiliation with ACC at board meeting, AP source says

Florida State announced it will hold a Board of Trustees meeting on Friday and a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press the future of the athletic department and its affiliation with the Atlantic Coast Conference will be discussed.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the school had not yet published an agenda for the meeting.

Florida State leaders have made it known they are displeased with the school's current situation in the Atlantic Coast Conference, where revenue distributions lag behind in the Southeastern Conference and Big Ten. That gap is likely to grow substantially in the near future as new media rights deals kick in for the SEC and Big Ten while the ACC is locked into a deal with ESPN that still has more than a decade left.