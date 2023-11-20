Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis says leg injury will end his season with No. 5 Seminoles

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis says the severe leg injury he sustained on Saturday will end his season.

Travis' left leg was placed in an air cast and he was carted off the field late in the first quarter following a run up the middle of the 58-13 win over North Alabama. He posted updates on Sunday from his Instagram account, including some showing Seminoles teammates around him in the hospital room.

In a statement released Monday by the program, Travis says while the injury “marks the end of my Seminole playing career, the great memories created here at FSU will never fade. ... The journey this team set out on is not over yet as all of our goals still lie just ahead.”