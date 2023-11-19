Florida State QB Jordan Travis carted off after injury to left leg against North Alabama

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was carted off the field after suffering what appeared to be a serious injury to his left leg late in the first quarter of the fourth-ranked Seminoles game against North Alabama.

Travis, a Heisman Trophy contender, was tackled after a scramble to about midfield and his leg was caught underneath a defender. Travis immediately pointed to his left leg and medical staff rushed onto the field.

Teammates and coaches looked distraught on the field.