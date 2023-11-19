Florida State QB Jordan Travis carted off after injury to left leg against North Alabama

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was carted off the field after suffering what appeared to be a serious injury to his left leg late in the first quarter of the fourth-ranked Seminoles game against North Alabama
By BOB FERRANTE – Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was carted off the field after suffering what appeared to be a serious injury to his left leg late in the first quarter of the fourth-ranked Seminoles game against North Alabama.

Travis, a Heisman Trophy contender, was tackled after a scramble to about midfield and his leg was caught underneath a defender. Travis immediately pointed to his left leg and medical staff rushed onto the field.

Teammates and coaches looked distraught on the field.

Travis was helped up and both teams came out on to the field as he was placed on the cart with what looked like an air cast on his left leg.

Travis is a fifth-year senior who has led a turnaround at Florida State from five victories in 2021 to College Football Playoff contender this year. He is Florida State’s career leader in offensive yards with 10,516 entering Saturday’s game with FCS North Alabama.

The Lions led 13-0 at the time of Travis' injury. Tate Rodemaker came in to replace Travis and Florida State trimmed the lead to 13-10 with 8:38 left on the second quarter and took a 17-13 lead a little more than three minutes later.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

