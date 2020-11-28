Florida State hit with 2nd straight game-day postponement

Last week, Florida State’s game against Clemson was called off a few hours before a noon start because medical personnel from each school could not agree on whether it was safe to proceed.

Clemson wanted to play after a player who traveled with the team to Tallahassee, Florida, tested positive, but Florida State officials did not want to go ahead with the game.

The decision infuriated Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, who insisted his program had followed protocols and said Florida State used COVID-19 as an excuse to call off a game in which the Tigers were a five-touchdown favorite.

The ACC's testing protocol requires the final test of players to be done within 24 hours of kickoff.

Florida State's game against Clemson has not yet been rescheduled though Dec. 12 would be the logical date, with Clemson on the road to playing in the conference title game on Dec. 19.

The Seminoles are scheduled to play next week at Duke.

Across major college football 17 of 58 games scheduled for this weekend have been postponed or canceled, including No. 3 Ohio State at Illinois.

Elsewhere Saturday, the start of the Rice-UTEP football game in Houston was delayed because of a second round of virus testing.