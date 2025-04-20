Florida State classes resume Monday after fatal shooting, but in-person attendance isn't mandatory

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Classes will resume at Florida State University on Monday, four days after a deadly shooting on campus left two people dead and six others injured, school officials said.
Students and instructors will have the option of holding classes remotely or in person, depending on the class. The school has waived all mandatory attendance policies that could affect grades, so students won't be punished if they choose not to go to class in person, FSU President Richard McCullough said in a letter to students and faculty.
Students also can request an incomplete grade for their class if they feel they are unable to complete a course, McCullough said.
“We want everyone to receive the support and help they need. For some students that may mean not going back into the classroom,” McCullough said. “For others, the idea of community and gathering, as well as the opportunity to focus on academics, may be beneficial. There is no single right answer for everyone.”
The gunman, identified as the stepson of a sheriff's deputy, arrived on campus an hour before the shooting Thursday and stayed near a parking garage before he walked in and out of buildings and green spaces while firing a handgun just before lunchtime, police said.
In roughly four minutes, officers confronted 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, a Florida State student, and shot and wounded him, Tallahassee police said.
The two victims who died were Robert Morales, a university dining coordinator, and Tiru Chabba, an executive for food service vendor Aramark, according to family members and attorneys for the families.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
