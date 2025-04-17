Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Florida State cancels all on-campus sports events through the weekend after on-campus shooting

Florida State has canceled all home athletic events through the weekend after an on-campus shooting Thursday left two dead and at least six others injured
Florida State University students wait for news amid an active shooter incident at the school’s campus in Tallahassee, Fla., Thursday, April 17, 2025 (AP Photo/Kate Payne)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Florida State University students wait for news amid an active shooter incident at the school’s campus in Tallahassee, Fla., Thursday, April 17, 2025 (AP Photo/Kate Payne)
2 minutes ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State has canceled all home athletic events, including its final spring football practices and a baseball series against Virginia, through the weekend after an on-campus shooting Thursday left two dead and at least six others injured.

The two people who died were not students at the university, but the shooter is believed to be a student, Florida State University Police Chief Jason Trumbower. He was the son of a sheriff’s deputy whose former service weapon was used in the shooting.

The school sent out an alert around noon ET about an active shooter near the student union and urged those still on campus to shelter in place. Classes were canceled through Friday, and all athletic events were canceled through Sunday.

Along with football and baseball, that includes a softball series scheduled against Georgia Tech. The Seminoles' women's golf team is playing in the ACC Tournament in North Carolina, its women's track team is at the Tom Jones Invitational in Gainesville, and the men's tennis team played Thursday night in Louisville as schedule.

___

AP Sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Dozens of patrol vehicles, including a forensics van, are stationed outside of Florida State University’s student union building, the scene of a shooting, Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Kate Payne)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Dozens of patrol vehicles, including a forensics van, are stationed outside of Florida State University’s student union building, the scene of a shooting, Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Kate Payne)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Florida State University students wait for news amid an active shooter incident at the school’s campus in Tallahassee, Fla., Thursday, April 17, 2025 (AP Photo/Kate Payne)

Credit: AP

The Latest: 2 people killed and at least 6 wounded in Florida State shooting

7m ago

Florida universities to deputize campus police for immigration enforcement

Student accused in Dallas school shooting walked toward group in hall and opened fire, injuring 4

The Latest

Placeholder Image

A US man hijacks a small plane in Belize and stabs people. He is fatally shot and plane lands safely

7m ago

The Latest: Trump discusses tariffs in meeting with Italian leader

7m ago

Former Pentagon spokesman tied to online DEI purge was asked to resign, official says

9m ago

Featured

Pinky Cole's Ponce City Market location in Atlanta, Georgia, 'Bar Vegan', during lunch time on April 5, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Restaurant founded by Pinky Cole hasn’t paid legal settlement, lawyer says

The admission comes after Cole announced she had recently lost and then reacquired her Slutty Vegan dining empire.

No time frame: Brian Kemp keeps GOP guessing as pressure builds on Senate bid

Many Republicans would like to see Kemp as the GOP's best hope to defeat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026.

Atlanta church trafficked ministry students, lawsuit alleges

An Atlanta church is being sued by a former member who alleges she and others were trafficked as part of its youth ministry program.