Breaking: Atlanta issues boil water advisory amid widespread outages
Nation & World News

Florida sheriff's office fires deputy who fatally shot Black airman at home

A Florida sheriff has fired a deputy who fatally shot a Black airman who was standing in his doorway while holding a handgun pointed to the ground
By TERRY SPENCER – Associated Press
Updated 9 minutes ago

A Florida sheriff on Friday fired a deputy who fatally shot a Black airman at his home while holding a handgun pointed to the ground.

Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden fired Deputy Eddie Duran, who fatally shot Senior Airman Roger Fortson on May 3 after responding to a domestic violence call and being directed to Fortson's apartment.

Body camera video shows that when the deputy arrived outside Fortson's door, he stood silently for 20 seconds outside and listened, but no voices inside are heard on his body camera.

He then pounded on the door, but didn’t identify himself. He then moved to the side of the door, about 5 feet away (1.5 meters). He waited 15 seconds before pounding on the door again. This time he yelled, “Sheriff’s office — open the door!” He again moved to the side.

Less then 10 seconds later, he moved back in front of the door and pounded again, announcing himself once more.

Fortson, 23, opened the door, his legally purchased gun in his right hand. It was at his side, pointing to the ground. The deputy said "Step back" then immediately began firing. Fortson fell backward onto the floor.

Only then did the deputy yell, “Drop the gun!”

Aden said Duran was wrong to fire his weapon.

“This tragic incident should have never occurred,” Aden said in his statement. “The objective facts do not support the use of deadly force as an appropriate response to Mr. Fortson’s actions. Mr. Fortson did not commit any crime. By all accounts, he was an exceptional airman and individual.”

No phone number could be immediately found for Duran.

A criminal investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is ongoing.

FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, shows Senior Airman Roger Fortson in a Dec. 24, 2019, photo. (U.S. Air Force via AP, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Chantemekki Fortson the mother of slain airman Roger Fortson, right, along with family watch Fortson's casket as they leave for a cemetery during his funeral at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Stonecrest, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Airman Roger Fortson's casket is carried during the internment for Fortson at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

UPDATE
Water shut off in much of Atlanta to allow for repairs after main breaks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Water main breaks force numerous Atlanta restaurants to close Friday
1h ago

Credit: Nell Carroll

Jose Ibarra pleads not guilty in Laken Riley slaying case

Credit: Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown

Georgia teen among first to receive ‘breakthrough’ diabetes treatment

Credit: Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown

Georgia teen among first to receive ‘breakthrough’ diabetes treatment

Background checks challenged: Lawsuit against Facts on Demand
The Latest

Credit: AP

How the media covered the aftermath of Trump's conviction — and his remarks the following...
8m ago
Pistons part ways with Troy Weaver to clear way for Trajan Langdon to lead franchise, AP...
9m ago
Upside-down American flag reappears as a right-wing protest symbol after Trump's guilty...
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Special

The wackiest Georgia laws your kids may have already broken this summer
Trump’s conviction in New York unlikely to affect bond in Georgia case
15 things to do this weekend: Atlanta Pride Run, Butterfly Festival