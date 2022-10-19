BreakingNews
New poll: ‘Unsustainable’ inflation a top concern for Georgia Latinos
ajc logo
X

Florida sees rise in flesh-eating bacteria amid Ian concerns

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
Florida has seen an increase in cases of flesh-eating bacteria this year driven largely by a surge in the county hit hardest by Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Florida has seen an increase in cases of flesh-eating bacteria this year driven largely by a surge in the county hit hardest by Hurricane Ian.

The state Department of Health reports that as of Friday there have been 65 cases of vibrio vulnificus infections and 11 deaths in Florida this year. That compares with 34 cases and 10 deaths reported during all of 2021.

In Lee County, where Ian stormed ashore last month, the health department reports 29 cases this year and four deaths.

Health officials didn't give a breakdown of how many of the cases were before or after Ian struck.

Lee County health officials earlier this month warned people that the post-hurricane environment — including warm, standing water — could pose a danger from the potentially deadly bacteria.

“Flood waters and standing waters following a hurricane pose many risks, including infectious diseases such as vibrio vulnificus,” the county health department said in a news release Oct. 3 that urged the public to take precautions.

The advisory said that people with open wounds, cuts, or scratches can be exposed to the bacteria through contact with sea water or brackish water. People with open wounds should avoid such water and seek medical care immediately if an infection is apparent.

Credit: Amy Beth Bennett

Credit: Amy Beth Bennett

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC file photo

Georgia’s Kirby Smart tackles Jacksonville question 1h ago

Credit: hshin@ajc.com

New poll: ‘Unsustainable’ inflation a top concern for Georgia Latinos
2h ago

Credit: AJC

The Jolt: Hispanic voters favor Herschel Walker, split on Kemp, Abrams in poll
3h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

OPINION: The case against Libertarians in debates, courtesy of a Libertarian in a debate
3h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

OPINION: The case against Libertarians in debates, courtesy of a Libertarian in a debate
3h ago

Credit: AP

Bell indicted on federal conspiracy charges against Georgia Tech’s Josh Pastner
20h ago
The Latest
India stops journalist from flying to receive Pulitzer Prize
13m ago
Harper, Schwarber HR as Wheeler, Phils top Pads to open NLCS
14m ago
Spirit Airlines shareholders approve $3.8B sale to JetBlue
20m ago
Featured

Why your doctor is pushing the flu vaccine so hard this year
17h ago
Calls to 911, but no ambulance to help? Grady woes impact south Fulton
Early voting: How to find dates and locations for metro Atlanta counties
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top