Florida Panthers top Dallas Stars 4-2 and sweep 2-game series in Finland

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — AJ Greer scored his first goal for Florida early in the third period, Aleksander Barkov and Niko Mikkola each had assists in their homeland and the Panthers beat the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Saturday to finish a two-game sweep in Finland.

Sam Reinhart, Evan Rodrigues and Matthew Tkachuk also had goals for Florida, which won its fifth straight. Reinhart also had an assist for the Panthers, making him the second player in the NHL to reach 20 points on the season, and capped it with an empty-netter.

Matt Duchene and Evgenii Dadonov had goals 34 seconds apart in the second period for Dallas, which dropped two straight for the first time this season.