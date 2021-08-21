Florida mayor urges water limits because of COVID-19 surge

On its website, the utility said residents should prepare to follow the conservation measures for at least two weeks.

“We realize this is drastic and unprecedented," Ferrone said. “If worse came to worse, we would have to look at a boil water alert."

Since the 1990s, the utility has used liquid oxygen to remove the slight discoloration and rotten-egg smell that is found naturally in Florida's water supply.

Officials at one of the Orlando area's largest health care systems said this week that they had 1,620 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, twice the level of what it was during last winter’s peak high for AdventHealth.

“This is unfortunately a crisis of unprecedented proportions,” said Dr. Vincent Hsu, executive director of infection prevention and epidemiologist at AdventHealth.

