Florida man convicted of storming US Capitol during riot

According to the criminal complaint, Reid posted a video on social media the afternoon of Jan. 6 of people walking toward the Capitol, with superimposed text stating, “Time to storm the Capitol.”

Reid was among the first rioters to break through a police line and rushed up steps towards the Northwest Courtyard, prosecutors said. Once there, he confronted another police line, where rioters again forced their way through.

Reid climbed a set of bleachers, recorded another video and eventually entered the Capitol. Officials said he damaged a television and watercooler inside a restroom.

Since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 860 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, officials said. More than 260 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.