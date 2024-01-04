Florida man charged with threatening to kill US Rep Eric Swalwell and his children

“No threat is going to stop me from representing my constituents,” Swalwell said. “MAGA Republicans have chosen violence over voting and this is what it looks like."

In one of the messages, Shapiro stated that he was going to “come after you and kill you,” according to the complaint. In another message, he stated that he was going to “come and kill your children,” officials said.

Shapiro also accused Swalwell of being a Chinese spy, despite multiple investigations revealing no evidence of such activity. Suspected spy, Christine Fang, came into contact with Swalwell's campaign as he was first running for Congress in 2012 and participated in fundraising for his 2014 campaign.

Federal investigators alerted Swalwell to their concerns and briefed Congress about Fang in 2015, at which point Swalwell says he cut off contact with her. The House Ethics Committee began a probe of Swalwell's connection to Fang in 2021, but the probe ended last year without finding any wrongdoing.

Shapiro placed the threatening calls from his home in South Florida, investigators said. The complaint also noted that Shapiro pleaded guilty in federal court in 2019 for making threatening communications to another victim.

A defense attorney for Shapiro didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment from The Associated Press.