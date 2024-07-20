Florida man arrested, accused of making threats against Trump, Vance on social media

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man accused of making threats against former President Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. JD Vance and their families on social media was arrested on Friday, police said.

The Jupiter Police Department said in a news release that officers arrested Michael W. Wiseman on charges of written threats to kill.

He was taken into custody without incident and lodged in Palm Beach County Jail, according to Jupiter police Maj. Don Hennessy.