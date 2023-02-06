Florida hospital taking expectant moms, delaying surgeries

Information technology systems were taken offline as a security precaution on Thursday after Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare was hit by an apparent ransomware attack. It had the hallmarks of such an attack, but the hospital has characterized it as an “IT security issue” that it reported to law enforcement. Victims often, at least initially, decline to confirm ransomware attacks.

“Our teams are working around the clock in collaboration with outside consultants to investigate the cause of the event and safely restore all computer systems as quickly as possible," the statement said. “IT security events take time to investigate and resolve. Our investigation is ongoing and, as is typical in such situations, we expect it will take some time to determine exactly what happened."