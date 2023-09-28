BreakingNews
BREAKING: Trump will not seek to move Fulton case to federal court

Florida high-speed train headed to Orlando fatally strikes pedestrian

Florida's high-speed passenger train service has suffered its first fatality on its new extension to Orlando

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
X

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — Florida's high-speed passenger train service suffered the first fatality on its new extension to Orlando on Thursday when a pedestrian was struck in what appears to be a suicide, officials said. Overall, it was Brightline's 99th death since it began operations six years ago.

A northbound Brightline train headed to Orlando struck the 25-year-old man shortly before 9 a.m. near the Atlantic Coast city of Fort Pierce, St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara said at a news conference. He said the man was homeless and appeared to have intentionally stepped in front of the train.

Brightline’s trains travel up to 79 mph (127 kph) in urban areas, 110 mph (177 kph) in less-populated regions and 125 mph (200 kph) through central Florida’s farmland. It is unknown how fast this train was traveling, Mascara said.

Brightline officials did not immediately respond to emails and phone calls seeking comment.

Brightline opened its extension connecting Miami and Orlando on Friday, though the celebration was marred when a pedestrian was struck by one of the company's trains carrying commuters from West Palm Beach to Miami.

Brightline trains have had the highest death rate in the U.S. since its Miami-West Palm operations began — about one death for every 32,000 miles (51,500 kilometers) its trains travel, according to an ongoing Associated Press analysis of federal data that began in 2019. The next-worst major railroad has a fatality every 130,000 miles (209,200 kilometers).

None of the previous deaths have been found to be Brightline’s fault — most have been suicides, drivers who go around crossing gates or pedestrians running across tracks.

Brightline has taken steps its leaders believe enhance safety, including adding closed-circuit cameras near tracks, installing better crossing gates and pedestrian barriers, and posting signage that includes the suicide prevention hotline.

___

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can be reached by calling or texting 988 or through chatting at 988Lifeline.org.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Contributed

Woman killed in Marietta crash while helping driver remembered as selfless2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Miscount inflated number of Georgia medical marijuana patients
8h ago

Credit: Massey Ferguson

GEORGIA COMPANY
AGCO spending $2 billion on new ag tech joint venture with Trimble
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Winners and losers: Georgia political scientists weigh in on the GOP debate
4h ago

Credit: TNS

Winners and losers: Georgia political scientists weigh in on the GOP debate
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

U.S. Senate flips on dress code as Georgia legislators make AJC best-dressed list
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

National Security Agency is starting an artificial intelligence security center
11m ago
A key US government surveillance tool should face new limits, a divided privacy oversight...
12m ago
Last samba in Paris: Gabriela Hearst exits Chloé dancing, not crying, with runway swan...
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Tech Athletics

5 things to know about Georgia Tech’s matchup with Bowling Green
4h ago
Delta to adjust harsh SkyMiles policy changes for elite frequent flyers
7 metro Atlanta pop-ups to check out for burgers, burritos, beef and more
4h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top