ajc logo
X

Florida high court OKs grand jury probe of COVID-19 vaccines

National & World News
By Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Florida Supreme Court will convene a grand jury at Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' request to investigate any wrongdoing with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines

TALLAHASSEE (AP) — The Florida Supreme Court will convene a grand jury at Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request to investigate any wrongdoing with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines, the court announced Thursday.

The Republican governor, who is often mentioned as a possible presidential candidate in 2024, earlier this month called for the investigation. He suggested it would be in part aimed to jog loose more information from pharmaceutical companies about the vaccines and potential side effects.

Vaccine studies funded by pharmaceutical companies that developed COVID-19 vaccines have been published in peer-reviewed journals such as the New England Journal of Medicine, and government panels reviewed data on the safety and effectiveness of the shots before approving them for use.

DeSantis' request argues that pharmaceutical companies had a financial interest in creating a climate in which people believed that getting a coronavirus vaccine would ensure they couldn’t spread the virus to others.

Statewide grand juries, usually comprised of 18 people, can investigate criminal activity and issue indictments but also examine systemic problems in Florida and make recommendations. Recent panels have tackled immigration issues and school safety.

The grand jury will meet for one year.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Lisa Rager

Cobb couple adopts 11th and 12th children just in time for Christmas6h ago

Credit: AL DRAGO

Opinion: Still too much GOP silence about Jan. 6
10h ago

Witness: Georgia lawyer advised her to avoid providing information to Jan. 6 panel
1h ago

Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

Head of Georgia’s troubled prison system gets new state job
3h ago

Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

Head of Georgia’s troubled prison system gets new state job
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Christmas toy bandit strikes Atlanta nonprofit
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: Uncredited

Group urges feds to investigate Snapchat over fentanyl sales
14m ago
Senate passes $1.7 trillion bill to fund gov't, aid Ukraine
31m ago
Adnan Syed hired by Georgetown's prison reform initiative
36m ago
Featured

Credit: Ernie Suggs

In Jimmy Carter’s Plains Ga., Christmas tree tradition lives on
Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top