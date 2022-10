Florida Gov. DeSantis faces off against Crist in only debate

DeSantis, a conservative firebrand, has delighted his supporters over and over with his extraordinary willingness to fight -- whether facing political adversaries, the federal government or powerful Florida businesses. Crist, a former Republican governor who most recently served as a Democratic congressman, has tried to cast himself as a moderate alternative to lead the perennial swing state.

Yet DeSantis is leading many polls after signing into law divisive new restrictions on abortion, sex education and voting rights over his first four years in office.

The Republican governor was no less combative on the debate stage when Crist charged that DeSantis closed businesses and schools across the state early on during the pandemic.

“You’re the only governor in the history of Florida that ever shut down our schools,” Crist said. “You’re the one who’s the shutdown guy.”

DeSantis lashed back: “I kept the state open and I kept the state free,” he declared.

Over and over, he attacked Crist as a close ally of President Joe Biden, who's popularity is sagging in Florida and across the nation. “Charlie Crist has voted with Joe Biden 100% of the time,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis also defended his focus on divisive cultural issues, which have been a hallmark of his first term.

Crist has sought to focus voters' attention on DeSantis' conservative record — especially the law he signed in April banning abortions at 15 weeks of pregnancy, with no exceptions for rape or incest.

DeSantis has also signed into law a measure banning critical race theory and LGBTQ issues from many Florida schools. He led efforts to eliminate the Disney Corp.'s special tax status for condemning his so-called Don't Say Gay bill. And in recent weeks, he flew dozens of Venezuelan immigrants from Texas to a small island off the Massachusetts coast to call attention to illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border.

His critics are many, but DeSantis' popularity has surged in Florida, and among Republicans across the nation, especially after he led the GOP's resistance to the pandemic-related public health measures in 2020. He's also benefited from a broader conservative shift in the state, a trend a decade in the making.

“It’s all about culture wars. It’s all about dividing us,” Crist said of DeSantis.

