X
Dark Mode Toggle

Florida GOP leaders want to get rid of gun permits

National & World News
By BRENDAN FARRINGTON, Associated Press
44 minutes ago
Saying gun owners don’t need a government permission slip to protect their God-given rights, Florida House Speaker Paul Renner proposed legislation to eliminate concealed weapons permits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Saying gun owners don't need a government permission slip to protect their God-given rights, Florida's House speaker proposed legislation Monday to eliminate concealed weapons permits, a move Democrats argue would make a state with a history of horrific mass shootings less safe.

Republican leaders, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, have expressed support for the idea, so the bill should not have a problem passing in a legislature with a GOP a super-majority.

“What we're about here today is a universal right that applies to each and every man or woman regardless of race, gender, creed or background," Speaker Paul Renner said at a news conference.

Democrats immediately responded that the proposal could lead to more gun violence and accidents. They said that the bill supporters call constitutional carry will allow people to buy guns with no training or background checks.

“Untrained carry is what it is,” said Democratic Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, who was mayor of Parkland when a former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student fatally shot 17 students and faculty. “You are not making our communities, our schools or any places safer with this.”

Renner said law-abiding gun owners will take safety seriously.

"Anybody that is a gun owner and uses guns knows that safety comes first," Renner said. “That's important, but it's not required. So the permit and all aspects of that permit will go away.”

Manuel and Patricia Oliver became advocates for tighter gun regulations after losing their 17-year-old son Joaquin in the 2018 massacre at the Parkland high school. They said with more people carrying guns without restrictions, Florida will become a more dangerous state.

“How about a little paperwork, some norms, before we take that step. It’s not right and it’s not protecting (the carrier) from anything. It is actually putting in danger a lot of people,” Manuel Oliver said.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said people who want to do harm to others won't be stopped by the permit requirement.

"Criminals don't get a permit. Not one of them. They don't care about obeying the law. Our law-abiding citizens have that immediate right, guarantee and freedom to protect themselves," Ivey said.

About half the states allow people to carry a gun without a permit, a movement that has been growing particularly among conservative states.

Florida handgun owners would still have to conceal their weapons in public, though there has been discussion to allow gun owners to openly carry weapons.

___

Associated Press writer Terry Spencer in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, contributed to this report.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Judge Christian Coomer should be removed from Appeals Court bench, panel says6h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Bradley’s Buzz: Stetson Bennett should have a chat with himself
6h ago

Guilty pleas entered in 2017 killing at Atlanta’s Barcelona Wine Bar
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

4 of 14 Georgia members of Congress live outside their districts
9h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

4 of 14 Georgia members of Congress live outside their districts
9h ago

Credit: Brendall O'Banon/Texas A&M Athletics

Transfer Haynes King ‘just wants a chance’ at Georgia Tech QB job
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Gerald Herbert

6th Memphis officer relieved of duty in Nichols arrest
5m ago
Treasury to increase borrowing amid debt ceiling standoff
6m ago
Stocks sink as markets brace for big week with Fed, earnings
9m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC file photo

It’s official: Chip Caray leaves Braves for Cardinals
52m ago
Jeremy ‘Otis’ Maher of 94.9/The Bull takes over as Braves’ in-stadium host from Mark...
Decisions Are Imminent’ - Trump Grand Jury, Breakdown podcast
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top