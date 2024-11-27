Florida golfer fatally beaten with his own clubs in a random attack, police say

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida golfer has died after he was beaten with his own clubs and choked in what police believe was a random attack by a man with a history of violence whose family had just kicked him out of their home.

Brian Hiltebeitel, 65, was playing Monday afternoon at the Sandhill Crane Golf Club when Palm Beach Gardens police say he was attacked by 36-year-old Junior Boucher, who had been reported missing an hour earlier by his family. Court records show that earlier Monday, members of Boucher's family had filed an eviction notice to remove him from their house.

According to a police report, witnesses heard Hiltebeitel scream, “He's trying to kill me,” and then saw Boucher beating him with a club on the first fairway. Hiltebeitel tried to run away, but Boucher retrieved another club from Hiltebeitel's bag and chased him into a pond, where he jumped on top of him, choked him and again beat him, police said.