Florida files suit against Target, claiming DEI initiatives 'misled investors'

“Corporations that push radical leftist ideology at the expense of financial returns jeopardize the retirement security of Florida’s first responders and teachers," Uthmeier said in a statement. “My office will stridently pursue corporate reform so that companies get back to the business of doing business — not offensive political theatre.”

Uthmeier, who was appointed as attorney general by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis this week, has pledged to use the state's legal muster to "champion an America-first agenda" and challenge what he called "the left."

Target did not respond to a request for comment.

Target announced in late January that it planned to discontinue a program aimed at better serving Black employees, Black shoppers and Black-owned businesses. The Minneapolis-based retailer ushered in a series of DEI initiatives following the police killing of George Floyd in 2020.

Since then, diversity, equity and inclusion policies have come under attack from conservative activists and the White House. Walmart and a number of other prominent American brands also have scrapped or reduced their DEI commitments.

Earlier this month, Missouri's attorney general sued Starbucks over its diversity policies, claiming the coffee chain engaged in “systemic racial, sexual, and sexual orientation discrimination.” The Seattle-based company has called the claims “inaccurate.”

___ Kate Payne is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.