Florida environmental protection head quits 2 months after backlash of plan to develop state parks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The head of Florida's environmental protection agency is stepping down two months after a controversial proposal to develop golf courses, pickleball courts and hotels at state parks was abandoned after sparking rare bipartisan opposition.

Shawn Hamilton is being replaced as secretary of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection by Alexis Lambert, chief of staff of the state’s bond finance division, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' office announced in a news release Thursday.

Hamilton said in an email to state employees obtained by the Tampa Bay Times that he was leaving to "transition to the private sector" after more than three years leading the Florida DEP.