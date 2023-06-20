BreakingNews
No elections takeover: Georgia board clears Fulton County
X

Florida deputy and motorist survive being swept through storm drain amid huge rainstorm

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 6 minutes ago
A Florida sheriff’s deputy and a motorist are lucky to be alive after they were sucked into a storm drain during a torrential downpour

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff's deputy and a motorist are lucky to be alive after they were sucked into a flooded storm drain during a torrential downpour, then dragged under water for around 30 seconds before emerging — soaked but unharmed — on the other side of a highway.

Deputy William Hollingsworth was helping stranded drivers amid the rapidly rising water early Friday when he saw the motorist disappear beneath the surface. Hollingsworth “rushed to his aid without regard to his own safety,” Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons told reporters.

The pair traveled nearly 100 feet (30 meters) under four lanes of Highway 98, Simmons said. The episode was recorded by the deputy's body camera — although the underwater portion of the video is completely dark, filled only with the muffled sounds of rushing water.

After emerging on the other side, Hollingsworth calls out to the driver while wading toward him, shouting “Buddy I got you! Oh Jesus!” Red and blue lights from his police cruiser reflect off the pitch-black water. The motorist, who wasn’t identified by name, yells, “I almost died.”

The two hold onto each other as they head back across the road, still in disbelief.

“I've never held my breath like that in my life,” the deputy says. “Me neither,” the motorist agrees.

Other law enforcement officers arrive and the pair recounts their experience.

“Thank you man, for like, being there when I came out,” the driver tells Hollingsworth. "When I came out, you were right behind me.”

Later, sitting in a law enforcement vehicle, the driver gives the deputy a firm handshake.

“Me and you, man!" he says, "That’s an experience for life and I appreciate you.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

BREAKING | No elections takeover: Georgia board clears Fulton County58m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Planning Advisory Board backs training center referendum
1h ago

Credit: Greg Mooney/AtlantaPhotographers.com

Alliance makes historic announcement with two new artistic directors
3h ago

Credit: Angie Moser for the AJC

Angie Harris fulfills family legacy as pitmaster at Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ
3h ago

Credit: Angie Moser for the AJC

Angie Harris fulfills family legacy as pitmaster at Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ
3h ago

Credit: Family photo

The gift of a grandfather’s mandolin brings happiness and trouble
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Kansas agrees to temporary pause in enforcing new law on medication abortions
5m ago
Electric vehicle maker Rivian to join Tesla charging network as automakers consider...
8m ago
Georgia officials won't take over elections in state's largest, Democrat-heavy county
11m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC file photo

GPB ousts Bill Nigut, cancels ‘Political Rewind’ show
Opinion: How to write stellar college application essays
8h ago
A journey through Southern Black history
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top