X
Dark Mode Toggle

Florida Dems pick Fried to lead party after tough midterms

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON, Associated Press
Updated 50 minutes ago
Florida Democrats have selected former state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried to lead their party after a disastrous midterm performance in the onetime presidential battleground state

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Democrats selected former state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried as their new party chair on Saturday, hoping to move past a disastrous midterm performance in the onetime presidential battleground state where high-profile Gov. Ron DeSantis has helped cement Republican control.

Fried, 45, outdistanced former state Sen. Annette Taddeo at a special meeting of party members in suburban Orlando, and will replace Manny Diaz. In his resignation announcement letter last month, he listed a number of problems facing the party, including a lack of resources and volunteers and poor messaging.

Both women had lost their own races last year — Fried to Charlie Crist in the primary for governor and Taddeo to U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar in November.

Within the past few years, Republicans have erased the voter registration advantage in Florida that Democrats held for decades. In the midterm election, longtime Democratic strongholds such as Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties flipped to the GOP, and DeSantis won a landslide reelection victory as he eyes a 2024 presidential bid.

Democrats performed particularly poorly with Latinos in Florida compared with previous years. Miami-Dade, the state’s most populous county, is home to 1.5 million Latinos of voting age.

Fried, whose term as agriculture commissioner wrapped up last month, has pledged to rebuild the party “from the ground up,” with a focus on voter registration. As the only statewide elected Democrat, Fried was a fierce critic of DeSantis, often challenging him on policies related to the COVID-19 pandemic and later on a law critics called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

Taddeo, 55, was a state senator from 2017 to 2022. She had said she wanted a year-round effort to register voters without outsourcing that job to other groups and to mobilize young voters. She also says the party must conduct more outreach to Black and Hispanic communities.

Just over a decade ago, President Barack Obama won reelection to the White House after twice carrying the state of Florida. President Donald Trump won the state in the last two elections, carrying Florida by an even larger margin in 2020 than four years earlier.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Norcross church hopes to bring the Asbury spirit to Georgia on Sunday6h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

GBI: Man fatally shot by police at North Avenue MARTA station
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Apartment crackdown hits usual Georgia barriers

Credit: BRAVO

Report: Atlanta reality star Kim Zolciak’s home won’t be auctioned off in foreclosure

Credit: BRAVO

Report: Atlanta reality star Kim Zolciak’s home won’t be auctioned off in foreclosure

Credit: TNS

Depeche Mode finally adds Atlanta date at State Farm Arena
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Snow falls in Los Angeles area, 1,000s still without power
6m ago
No. 2 Alabama wins, led by Miller after week of questions
7m ago
Capitals beat Rangers to end skid, hand NY 4th straight loss
11m ago
Featured

Pandemic in Georgia: 3 years later, it’s not just the virus that’s changing
Deja News: ‘Cocaine Bear’ based on 1985 North Georgia discovery
8h ago
Youngest Jan. 6 defendant, from North Fulton, found guilty of two felonies
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top