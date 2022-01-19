Florida Democrat sworn in as newest member of House

Cherfilus-McCormick told members of the House that she is a child of Haitian immigrants who risked their lives to come to the United States.

“I thank my colleagues who fought for me even before I was born to ensure that immigrants can actually have a place in our country and live the American dream," she said.

Cherfilus-McCormick tried and failed to unseat Hastings in the 2018 and 2020 Democratic primaries. Democrats outnumber Republicans by a nearly 5-1 ratio in the district, which includes parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties. She won the special election handily last week, but the primary was a different story. She won by five votes over the runner-up in a crowded field of Democratic contenders.

She loaned her campaign nearly $6 million, and repaid herself $2 million of that amount. She far outspent the other candidates in the two elections. She is a married mother of two.

There is one other House vacancy: Republican U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes of California left office to join a media company run by former President Donald Trump.

Caption Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick fist bumps a supporter as her husband, Corlie McCormick, looks on at an election night party, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cherfilus-McCormick, a health care company CEO, defeated Republican Jason Mariner in the special election to fill Florida's 20th Congressional District seat, left vacant after Democratic U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings died last April of pancreatic cancer. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Caption Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., administers the House oath of office to Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla. during a ceremonial swearing-in on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Cherfilus-McCormick won a special election Florida's 20th congressional district to fill the seat left vacant after Rep. Alcee Hastings's death last year. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

