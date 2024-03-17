Florida center Micah Handlogten stretchered off court early at the SEC final with leg injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Florida center Micah Handlogten severely hurt his lower left leg in the opening minutes of the Southeastern Conference Tournament final Sunday and was taken off the court on a stretcher.

Handlogten had two rebounds in two minutes and was trying to come down with a third when he landed awkwardly on his left foot. He immediately went down in pain and rolled onto his side, putting his hands to his face.

The sound of bone apparently breaking could be heard on TV with blood immediately visible on the back of his calf.