Florida center Micah Handlogten stretchered off court early at the SEC final with leg injury

Florida center Micah Handlogten center Micah Handlogten severely hurt his lower left leg in the opening minutes of the Southeastern Conference Tournament final Sunday and was taken off the court on a stretcher
35 minutes ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Florida center Micah Handlogten severely hurt his lower left leg in the opening minutes of the Southeastern Conference Tournament final Sunday and was taken off the court on a stretcher.

Handlogten had two rebounds in two minutes and was trying to come down with a third when he landed awkwardly on his left foot. He immediately went down in pain and rolled onto his side, putting his hands to his face.

The sound of bone apparently breaking could be heard on TV with blood immediately visible on the back of his calf.

Play continued as Aden Holloway took a pass and finished a layup on the other end for No. 12 Auburn. Play then stopped as trainers rushed out to tend to Handlogten, and everyone inside Bridgestone Arena went silent. His parents were brought to the court from their seats in the stands.

Handlogten's leg was placed inside an air cast before he was placed on a backboard, then lifted onto a stretcher. Teammates came over to him as Handlogten was taken off the court. Fellow sophomore Riley Kugel could be seen crying on the Florida bench.

Handlogten was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for tests, according to ESPN, which was broadcasting the game.

