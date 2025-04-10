Nation & World News
Florida brings charges against a man jailed on federal counts of trying to assassinate Trump

Florida's attorney general says his office will bring terrorism and attempted murder counts against a man already jailed on federal charges of attempting to assassinate then-presidential candidate Donald Trump while he was golfing last fall
Credit: AP

By STEPHANY MATAT – Associated Press
1 hour ago

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man already jailed on federal charges of attempting to assassinate then-presidential candidate Donald Trump as he golfed last fall will face additional state terrorism and attempted murder charges, Florida's attorney general said Thursday.

Ryan Routh tried to undermine the country's political system and will face state attempted first-degree murder and terrorism charges, Attorney General James Uthmeier said.

“Attempting to take the life of a former president and a leading presidential candidate isn’t just an attack on one man, this was a political attack against our Republican form of government and our shares American values,” Uthmeier said.

Routh's lead attorney, Kristy Militello, didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

According to prosecutors, Routh plotted to kill Trump as Trump golfed at his West Palm Beach golf course in September. Secret Service officers spotted Routh before Trump came into view. Routh aimed his rifle at an agent, who opened fire, which led Routh to drop his weapon and flee without firing, they said.

Uthmeier, a Republican, criticized the Biden administration, accusing it of trying to “frustrate our efforts” and “block" his office's investigation. He lauded FBI Director Kash Patel and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi for being willing to “work together to pursue justice.”

Routh is jailed on federal charges of attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, assaulting a federal officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

He is due in court on the federal charges in September. The lag between his arrest and his next court date was granted to give his attorneys time to review hundreds of hours of footage from police body cameras and surveillance cameras, and to pore over material from Routh's 17 cellphones and other electronic devices.

Shortly after Routh's arrest, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would conduct its own investigation and could bring charges that aren't available at the federal level.

If convicted of the attempted assassination charge, Routh could be sentenced to life in prison.

