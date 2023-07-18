Florida ban on property purchases by citizens of China and some other countries is challenged

National & World News
1 hour ago
X
A lawyer representing Chinese citizens in Florida has told a federal judge that a new law banning them and some other foreign nationals from purchasing property in large swaths of the state violates federal housing discrimination laws

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A new law that bans citizens of China and some other countries from purchasing property in large swaths of Florida violates federal housing discrimination laws, a lawyer representing Chinese nationals living and working in the state told a federal judge Tuesday.

While other states have laws that prevent foreigners from buying agricultural land, American Civil Liberties Union lawyer Ashley Gorski said Florida's law is extreme and amounts to blanket discrimination against Chinese citizens by equating them to the Chinese Communist Party. She said there is no evidence that Chinese nationals pose a security threat.

The ACLU is seeking an injunction to block enforcement of the measure, which went into effect July 1.

“This is a highly unusual law,” she told Judge Allen Winsor. “Florida's law is truly extraordinary.”

The law applies to properties within 10 miles (16 kilometers) of military installations and other “critical infrastructure” and also affects citizens of Cuba, Venezuela, Syria, Iran, Russia and North Korea. But Chinese citizens and those selling property to them face the harshest penalties. The prohibition also applies to agricultural land.

The state argued that the law isn't discriminatory because it addresses security issues posed by those nations.

Winsor said it is a complicated issue and he would take his time ruling on the request.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Smyrna Police Department

Feds: Smyrna dad reunited with daughter after 2-year abduction to Mexico1h ago

Credit: Photo courtesy southern poverty law center

EXCLUSIVE: Complaints about Cobb teacher predated book debate, records show
3h ago

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Legal bills mount for Georgia Republican Party in Trump investigation
6h ago

NEW: Recovering Carrollton officer moves forward with forgiveness, faith, positivity
4h ago

NEW: Recovering Carrollton officer moves forward with forgiveness, faith, positivity
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia players emphasize ‘owning up to mistakes’
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Virginia finalizes guidance on transgender students, including rolling back some...
3m ago
Michigan charges 16 fake electors for Donald Trump with election law and forgery felonies
8m ago
North Korea fires 2 short-range missiles into the sea as US docks nuclear submarine in...
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Push to 70,000: ‘Stop Cop City’ mobilizes during weekend of action
11h ago
For good or bad, Atlanta is about to become a Michelin city
10h ago
Nedra Rhone: A journey through Black history in the South
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top