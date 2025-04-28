Nation & World News
Florida authorities declare a 'mass casualty' in boat crash near Clearwater bridge

Several people were injured in Florida when a boat crashed into a ferry and then fled the scene off the Memorial Causeway Bridge
Investigators search the wreckage of a Clearwater Ferry after a boat crashed into the ferry causing multiple injuries near the Clearwater Memorial Causeway Bridge, on Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Clearwater, Fla. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Investigators search the wreckage of a Clearwater Ferry after a boat crashed into the ferry causing multiple injuries near the Clearwater Memorial Causeway Bridge, on Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Clearwater, Fla. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
Updated 20 minutes ago

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Several people were injured Sunday when a boat crashed into a ferry off the Memorial Causeway Bridge and then fled the scene, authorities said.

The Clearwater Police Department posted on X that there were multiple injuries and the crash had been declared “a mass casualty incident” by the Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department due to the number of injuries.

All of those injured were aboard the ferry, which was carrying more than 40 people.

The ferry came to rest on a sandbar just south of the Memorial Causeway bridge and all patients and passengers have been removed.

Police did not immediately provide any information about the boat that fled the scene.

Authorities did not immediately provide the number of those who were hurt.

“All local hospitals have been notified. Multiple trauma alerts have been called with helicopters transporting two of the more seriously injured," the post said.

Videos on social media showed several first responders rushing to the scene with lights flashing.

Police cautioned drivers to avoid Memorial Causeway.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission will investigate the crash.

Rescue workers gather at the Seminole Boat ramp north of where a boat crashed into the ferry causing multiple injuries near the Clearwater Memorial Causeway Bridge, on Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Clearwater, Fla. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

First responders gather on a beach near where a boat crashed into the ferry causing multiple injuries near the Clearwater Memorial Causeway Bridge, on Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Clearwater, Fla. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

