Florida airports expected to set records during holidays

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was expecting almost 1.6 million passengers over two weeks starting Wednesday. If that estimate holds, it will be 13% busier than last year's travel volume but short of the pre-pandemic 1.8 million passengers who traveled during the same period in 2019.

During the holiday season, AAA expected 6.3 million Floridians to travel 50 miles or more from home, with the bulk of travelers getting around by car. About 5.8 million Floridians were planning to hit the road by car, a 3% increase over last year, according to AAA.

Florida's ports also were expected to be packed with travelers from holiday cruises.

Port Canaveral on Florida's Space Coast is expected to break one-day cruise records on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve this year. Around 52,000 passengers are expected to get on or off five cruise ships on Christmas Eve, and 57,000 passengers are expected from six cruise ships on New Year's Eve.