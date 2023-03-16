Florida aims to revoke hotel's liquor license for drag show

The complaint says the state warned the hotel ahead of the Dec. 27 performance to stop children from attending, but the hotel only made it a recommendation and allowed minors who went with adults, the complaint says. It also alleged that performers simulated sex acts and exposed “prosthetic female breasts."

DeSantis has championed other landmark conservative priorities that his critics have dismissed as anti-LGBTQ, including a law that bans instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

“Governor DeSantis stands up for the innocence of children in the classroom and throughout Florida,” the Republican governor’s office said in a statement regarding the hotel’s liquor license.

On Tuesday, Florida Republicans advanced a measure that expands on the controversial law that critics dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill. The new bill would bar school lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity through the eighth grade. It would also ban school requirements on use of pronouns that don't correspond to the person's sex at birth.

Another bill would restrict venues from allowing children to attend drag shows if they have sexual content.