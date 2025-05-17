Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Flores hits 3 homers and drives in 8 runs to back Webb as Giants thump A's 9-1

Wilmer Flores homered three times — including a grand slam — and drove in eight runs to back a strong start by Logan Webb, leading the San Francisco Giants past the Athletics 13-5
San Francisco Giants' Wilmer Flores, right, celebrates Heliot Ramos after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Athletics, Friday, May 16, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

San Francisco Giants' Wilmer Flores, right, celebrates Heliot Ramos after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Athletics, Friday, May 16, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
By MICHAEL WAGAMAN – Associated Press
1 hour ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Wilmer Flores homered three times — including a grand slam — and drove in eight runs to back a strong start by Logan Webb, leading the San Francisco Giants past the Athletics 13-5 on Friday night.

Flores, who set single-game career highs for homers and RBIs, hit his seventh slam in the third inning off A’s starter JP Sears. He had a three-run shot against Michel Otañez in the sixth, then added a solo shot off Anthony Maldonado in the eighth.

That was more than enough support for Webb (5-3), who carried a shutout into the eighth inning. The 2024 All-Star allowed one run and five hits in eight innings with four strikeouts and two walks. The Giants ace has allowed two runs over his last four home starts covering 28 1/3 innings for a 0.64 ERA.

Camilo Doval struck out the side in the ninth to wrap up the win in the Giants' first game against the A’s this season in the former Bay Bridge Series.

Sears (4-3), who gave up one run in 14 2/3 innings covering his previous two starts, allowed four runs and six hits in four innings.

It was the A’s first visit to the Bay Area since leaving Oakland for Sacramento while a new stadium in Las Vegas is built.

Key moment

The A’s had two on with one out in the eighth when Webb got A’s slugger Brent Rooker to ground into a 1-4-3 double play.

Key stat

The A’s got two runners to third base twice in the first three innings, but failed to score.

Up next

A’s RHP Luis Severino (1-4, 4.70 ERA) makes his league-leading 10th start against Giants RHP Landen Roupp (2-3, 4.95) on Saturday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

San Francisco Giants' Wilmer Flores hits a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Athletics, Friday, May 16, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

San Francisco Giants' Logan Webb pitches during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Athletics, Friday, May 16, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Athletics' JP Sears pitches to a San Francisco Giants batter during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 16, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

San Francisco Giants' Wilmer Flores, right, celebrates with third base coach Matt Williams after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Athletics, Friday, May 16, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Corbin Burnes throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning during a baseball game, Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Credit: AP

Corbin Burnes throws 7 dominant innings, leads the Diamondbacks over the Dodgers 3-0

Verdugo singles in White in bottom of 9th as Braves recover and beat slumping Nationals 4-3

Braves have pitching logjam with Spencer Strider’s impending return

The Braves pitchers most likely to be dropped from the roster for Spencer Strider are starters AJ Smith-Shawver and Bryce Elder and relievers Daysbel Hernández and Dylan Lee

The Latest

New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson (11) gestures to fans during the second half of Game 6 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs against the Boston Celtics Friday, May 16, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

Knicks beat Celtics 119-81 in Game 6 and advance to face Pacers in Eastern Conference finals

55m ago

Chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen faces showdown against 'the world.' Will it end in a draw?

1h ago

The Valkyries bring WNBA basketball to the Bay Area in their franchise debut

1h ago

Featured

Cox Communications plans to merge with Charter Communications in a deal that, if approved by regulators, will combine two of the nation’s largest cable companies. (Courtesy of Cox Communications)

Credit: special

Cox Communications and Charter to combine in major cable deal

Cox Communications plans to merge with Charter Communications in a deal that, if approved by regulators, will combine two of the nation’s largest cable companies.

Family: Georgia woman kept on life support to comply with abortion law

The 30-year-old nurse was declared brain-dead by physicians three months ago, mother told an Atlanta television station.

Construction starts on planetarium-sized sports and entertainment venue downtown

Cosm, an immersive venue that is slated to be the anchor of Centennial Yards, will potentially be ready by the World Cup.