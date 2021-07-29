Floods make thousands homeless in Bangladesh Rohingya camps

Refugees said they were struggling to eat or drink properly.

“Due to the continuous rainfall for the last four days, today my house is full of water,” says Khatija Begum, who has five children. “We are not even able to eat.” Begum says she fears her children will drown and die in their sleep.

Cyclones, heavy monsoon rains, floods, landslides and other natural hazards are an annual difficulty in the camps. More than 700,000 Rohingya have lived in refugee camps in Bangladesh since August 2017, when the military in Buddhist-majority Myanmar began a harsh crackdown on the Muslim ethnic group following an attack by insurgents.

The crackdown included rapes, killings and the torching of thousands of homes, and was termed ethnic cleansing by global rights groups and the United Nations. While Bangladesh and Myanmar have sought to arrange repatriations, the Rohingya are too fearful to return home.

The International Organization for Migration says Cox’s Bazar district, where more than 1 million Rohingya refugees live, is one of the most disaster-prone parts of Bangladesh.

It is a delta nation crisscrossed by many rivers that gets intense rainfall regularly due to its monsoon climate and location on the Bay of Bengal, where the warm waters can generate destructive tropical cyclones.

Caption A view of inundated shelters following heavy rains at the Rohingya refugee camp in Kutupalong, Bangladesh, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Days of heavy rains have brought thousands of shelters in various Rohingya refugee camps in Southern Bangladesh under water, rendering thousands of refugees homeless. (AP Photo/ Shafiqur Rahman)

Caption Rohingya refugees and others hold umbrellas as they search for survivors after a landslide triggered by heavy rains in a camp at Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (AP Photo/ Shafiqur Rahman)

Caption Rohingya refugees and others look on as machinery is used to remove debris after a landslide triggered by heavy rains in a camp at Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (AP Photo/ Shafiqur Rahman)

Caption Rohingya refugee children try to pour away flood water from their homes at the Rohingya refugee camp in Kutupalong, Bangladesh, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Days of heavy rains have brought thousands of shelters in various Rohingya refugee camps in Southern Bangladesh under water, rendering thousands of refugees homeless. (AP Photo/ Shafiqur Rahman)

Caption Rohingya refugees repair a shelter damaged following heavy rains at the Rohingya refugee camp in Kutupalong, Bangladesh, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Days of heavy rains have brought thousands of shelters in various Rohingya refugee camps in Southern Bangladesh under water, rendering thousands of refugees homeless. (AP Photo/ Shafiqur Rahman)

Caption Rohingya refugees fish in flood waters following heavy rains at the Rohingya refugee camp in Kutupalong, Bangladesh, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Days of heavy rains have brought thousands of shelters in various Rohingya refugee camps in Southern Bangladesh under water, rendering thousands of refugees homeless. (AP Photo/ Shafiqur Rahman)

Caption Rohingya refugees look at flood water following heavy rains at the Rohingya refugee camp in Kutupalong, Bangladesh, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Days of heavy rains have brought thousands of shelters in various Rohingya refugee camps in Southern Bangladesh under water, rendering thousands of refugees homeless. (AP Photo/ Shafiqur Rahman)

Caption A Rohingya refugee walks through flood water following heavy rains at the Rohingya refugee camp in Kutupalong, Bangladesh, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Days of heavy rains have brought thousands of shelters in various Rohingya refugee camps in Southern Bangladesh under water, rendering thousands of refugees homeless. (AP Photo/ Shafiqur Rahman)