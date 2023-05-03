X

Floods amid heavy rainfall kill more than 100 in Rwanda

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By RODNEY MUHUMUZA, Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago
A public broadcaster in Rwanda says 109 people have been killed in flooding amid torrential rain in the western and northern provinces of the country

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — A public broadcaster in Rwanda says 109 people have been killed in flooding amid torrential rain in the western and northern provinces of the country.

The death toll “continues to rise,” the Rwanda Broadcasting Agency said Wednesday.

“This could be the highest disaster-induced death toll to be recorded in the country in the shortest period, according to available records from recent years,” the government-backed New Times newspaper reported.

Francois Habitegeko, governor of Rwanda's Western province, told reporters that a search for more victims was underway following heavy rain Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Strong rainstorms started last week, causing flooding and mudslides that swept away several houses across the country and left some roads inaccessible.

The Rwanda Meteorology Agency has warned that more rain is coming.

The government has in the past asked residents living in wetlands and other dangerous areas to relocate.

The western and northern provinces and Kigali, the capital, are particularly hilly, making them vulnerable to landslides during the rainy season.

The Ministry of Emergency Management reported last month that from January to April 20, weather-related disasters killed 60 people, destroyed more than 1,205 houses and damaged 2,000 hectares of land across Rwanda.

Parts of East Africa, including Uganda’s southwest, also are seeing heavy rainfall.

At least three people drowned in floods last week after a river burst its banks in the remote Ugandan district of Rukungiri.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jane Barlow/PA via AP

The Jolt: Georgia megadonor tells Trump attorney election was clean 1h ago

Credit: Courtesy Roman United, Yamasaki and Bad Consult

Clayton County, developer go separate ways on business incubator project
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Kemp to sign bill to give insurance chief more review of auto rates
2h ago

Credit: GoFundMe

A young doctor died in a Cobb crash. The driver’s plea deal? 1 year in prison
18h ago

Credit: GoFundMe

A young doctor died in a Cobb crash. The driver’s plea deal? 1 year in prison
18h ago

Police: 3 women, 5-year-old stabbed at Union City apartment
37m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Israeli airstrike in Gaza kills 1 after prisoner's death
11m ago
Germany, Italy clamp down on Italian mob with raids, arrests
15m ago
What to know about King Charles III’s coronation
20m ago
Featured

Credit: pavlofox - stock.adobe.com

Loneliness poses risks as deadly as smoking: surgeon general
16h ago
When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top