Flooding deaths in Nepal reach 193 as recovery work is stepped up

In this aerial image of the Kathmandu valley, Bagmati River is seen in flood due to heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)

In this aerial image of the Kathmandu valley, Bagmati River is seen in flood due to heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)
By BINAJ GURUBACHARYA – Associated Press
Updated 57 minutes ago

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The number of people killed by flooding and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall over the weekend in Nepal has reached 193 while recovery and rescue work has been stepped up, officials said Monday.

A police statement said there were 31 people who were still reported missing and 96 people were injured across the Himalayan nation.

Many of the deaths were in the capital, Kathmandu, which got heavy rainfall, and much of southern part of the city was flooded.

At least three buses stuck in traffic jam were buried by a landslide that killed three dozen people at a point on the highway about 16 kilometers (10 miles) from Kathmandu. Because of the blocked road, people in the buses and other vehicles were sleeping when the landslide buried the vehicles.

Kathmandu had remained cut off all weekend as the three highways out of the city were blocked by landslides. Workers were able to temporarily open up the key Prithvi highway, removing rocks, mud and trees that had been washed from the mountains.

Weather improved on Sunday and Monday, allowing rescue and recovery work to be stepped up.

Residents in the southern part of Kathmandu, which was inundated on Saturday, were cleaning up houses as water levels began to recede. At least 34 people were killed in Kathmandu, which was the hardest hit by flooding.

Police and soldiers were assisting with rescue efforts, while heavy equipment was used to clear the landslides from the roads. The government announced it was closing schools and colleges across Nepal for the next three days.

The monsoon season began in June and usually ends by mid-September.

Earthmovers remove mangled automobile debris from a landslide caused by heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Sujan Gurung)

People watch earthmovers removing automobile debris and the dead bodies of victims trapped under a landslide caused by heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Sujan Gurung)

Rescue personnel transport the dead body of a victim who was trapped under a landslide caused by heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Sujan Gurung)

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Rescue personnel transport the dead body of a victim who was trapped under a landslide caused by heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Sujan Gurung)

