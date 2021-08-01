Flood watches in US West as mudslides close major interstate

I-70 is a major transportation corridor between the Rocky Mountains and the West Coast.

An approximately 46-mile (74-kilometer) stretch of the interstate was closed. Transportation officials advised long-distance truckers to detour north onto Interstate 80 through Wyoming.

Crews were still assessing damage late Sunday. They had been working to clear the highway since Thursday when another flash flood hit Saturday, forcing them to evacuate the area and causing even more damage.

“When we know exactly what the damage is, then we’ll have a better idea" on when it could reopen, said Colorado Department of Transportation spokesperson Tamara Rollison.

“It's not just clearing the debris. There's also the damage," she said. “Our engineering staff have never seen anything like this before.”

More than 100 people had to spend the night on the highway Thursday night, including nearly 30 who took refuge in a tunnel following the mudslides in western Colorado.

Mudslides also closed down Colorado Highway 125 near Granby and U.S. Highway 6 over Colorado’s Loveland Pass. Highway 6 was reopened Sunday, Rollison said.

In Rock Springs, Wyoming nine adults and eight children received assistance after flooding on Saturday, the Red Cross said.

Caption This image provided by the Colorado Department of Transportation shows mud and debris on U.S. Highway 6, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 west of Silver Plume, Colo. Mudslides closed some Colorado highways as forecasters warned of potential flash flooding on Sunday across the Rocky Mountain and Great Basin regions. (Colorado Department of Transportation via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited