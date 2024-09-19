Breaking: Burt Jones’ texts show internal GOP rifts over Trump during 2020 election battle
Nation & World News

Flood-hit regions in Central Europe will get billions in EU aid

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen has pledged billions of euros in aid for Central European countries that suffered enormous damage to infrastructure and housing during the massive flooding that has claimed 24 lives so far in the region
By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA – Associated Press
Updated 43 minutes ago

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday pledged billions of euros in aid for Central European countries that suffered enormous damage to infrastructure and housing during the massive flooding that has so far claimed 24 lives in the region.

Von der Leyen paid a quick visit to a flood-damaged area in southeastern Poland and met with heads of the governments of the affected countries — Poland, Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

She said funds will be made available quickly for infrastructure repair from the EU’s solidarity fund, as well as 10 billion euros ($11 billion) from what is called the cohesion fund — for the most urgent repairs. In a special approach, no co-financing will be required from these countries for the money to be released.

“Here we say it’s 100% European money, no co-financing,” von der Leyen told a news briefing. “These are extraordinary times, and extraordinary times need extraordinary measures. ”

Meanwhile, a massive flood wave threatened new areas and heavy rains also caused flooding and evacuation of some 1,000 people in the northern Italian region of Emilia-Romagna. In Central Europe, the receding waters revealed the scale of the destruction caused by exceptionally heavy rains that began a week ago.

Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakušan said one more person was reported killed on Thursday in the country's hard-hit northeast, bringing the death toll there to five. There were also seven deaths each in Poland and Romania, and five in Austria — with the overall death toll now at 24.

Authorities deployed troops to help. In the northeastern Czech Republic, soldiers joined firefighters and other emergency crews to help with the recovery efforts. Army helicopters distributed humanitarian aid while soldiers were building temporary bridges in place of those that were swept away.

Some 400 people remained evacuated from the homes in the regional capital of Ostrava. In the southwest, the level of the Luznice River reached an extreme high but the evacuation of 1,000 people in the town of Veseli nad Luznici was not necessary for the moment, officials said.

Cleanup efforts were underway in Austria, where flooding washed away roads and led to landslides and bridge damage. Firefighters and soldiers pumped water and mud out of houses and disposed of damaged furniture, broadcaster ORF quoted fire department spokesperson Klaus Stebal as saying.

The governor of Lower Austria province, Johanna Mikl-Leitner, said reconstruction was expected to take years, according to the Austria Press Agency.

The Vienna public transport company has had to pump almost 1 million liters (260,000 gallons) of water since last weekend. Ten towns and areas were still inaccessible on Thursday, APA reported.

In Hungary, flood waters continued to rise as authorities closed roads and rail stations. Ferries along the Danube River halted. In the capital, Budapest, water spilled over the city’s lower quays and threatened to reach tram and metro lines. Some transport services were suspended.

Further upriver, in a region known as the Danube Bend, homes and restaurants near the riverbanks were inundated.

Nearly 6,000 professionals, including members of Hungary’s water authority and military, were mobilized, and prison inmates were involved in filling sandbags, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said at a news conference Thursday.

The Danube stood at over 771 centimeters (25 feet), approaching the 891-centimeter (29.2 feet) record set during major flooding in 2013.

In southwestern Poland, the high waters reached the city of Wroclaw and an extended wave was expected to take many hours, even days to pass, exerting pressure on the embankments.

The water level on the Oder River just before Wroclaw was 6.4 meters (21 feet), some 2 meters (6.5 feet) above alarm levels but still lower compared to the disastrous flooding in 1997.

In the two most-affected towns, Stronie Slaskie and Ladek-Zdroj, tap water and power were restored, said Gen. Michal Kamieniecki, who was put in charge of the recovery operations there after an emotional appeal to Prime Minister Donald Tusk for help the day before by a young woman identified only as Katarzyna.

As concerns mounted, Tusk invited von der Leyen to Wroclaw to see the situation first hand. Government leaders from the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Austria were also there.

In Italy, rivers flooded in the provinces of Ravenna, Bologna and Forlì-Cesena, as local mayors asked people to stay on the upper floors or leave their houses. Those areas were hit by devastating floods in 2023, when more than 20 rivers overflowed, killing 17 people.

Italy’s vice minister for transport and infrastructure, Galeazzo Bignami, said Thursday that two people were reported missing in Bagnocavallo, in Ravenna province.

At least 800 residents in Ravenna and almost 200 in Bologna province spent the night in shelters, schools and sports centers. Trains were suspended and schools closed while residents were advised to avoid travel.

___

Associated Press writers Justin Spike in Budapest, Hungary, Karel Janicek in Prague and Giada Zampano in Rome contributed to this report.

A view of a damaged house after recent floods near Pisecna, Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

General view of the Parliament building as the Danube river floods its banks, central Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This handout photo provided by the State Fire Service of Poland, shows firefighters work at a cite of a flooding, near Stronie Slaskie, southwestern Poland, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (Tomasz Fijolek/KG PSP via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

European Commmission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, talks to Jakub Mazur, First Deputy Mayor of Wroclaw, next to the river Bystrzyca near Woclaw, Poland, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (Christoph Soeder/DPA via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An aerial view of a flooded neighbourhood in Szentendre, Hungary, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A kid jumps to his canoe from the fence of his flooded house on the outskirts of Szentendre, near Budapest, Hungary, as the Danube river floods its banks on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People use a canoe on the outskirts of Szentendre, near Budapest, Hungary, as the Danube river floods its banks on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Women save a cat from floods in Szentendre, near Budapest, Hungary, as the Danube river flooded its banks on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Women save a cat from floods in Szentendre, near Budapest, Hungary, as the Danube river flooded its banks on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An aerial view of Danube River and a flooded neighbourhood in Szentendre, Hungary, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A view of a damaged village of Mikulovice as residents return to clean after recent floods in Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A woman stands by a river as residents return to clean up after recent floods near Pisecna, Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A young man throws a piece of wood as residents return to clean up after recent floods in Mikulovice, Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A woman gets a bucket of water as residents return to clean up after recent floods in Mikulovice, Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Rescue staff check a flooded area in Bagnacavallo, in the region of Emilia Romagna, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (Fabrizio Zani/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Firefighters use a dingy boat to evacuate civilians after flooding in Faenza, in the region of Emilia Romagna, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (Fabrizio Zani/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Firefighters use a dingy boat to reach civilians to be evacuated after flooding in Faenza, in the region of Emilia Romagna, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (Fabrizio Zani/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Workers try to pump away water after flooding in Faenza, in the region of Emilia Romagna, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (Fabrizio Zani/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Cities in Central Europe reinforce riverbanks ahead of more flooding
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Rising rivers threaten southern Poland as flooding recedes elsewhere in Central Europe
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

EU warns deadly flooding and wildfires show climate breakdown is fast becoming the norm
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

4 people found dead in eastern Romania as rainstorms leave hundreds stranded
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Rodgers sparkles in his first home start since his injury to lead Jets to 24-3 win over...13m ago
Shohei Ohtani surpasses 50-50 milestone in spectacular fashion with a 3-homer, 2-steal...34m ago
Vatican gives green light to devotion at a site in Bosnia where the Madonna reportedly...38m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy photo

Georgia-Pacific to transform iconic Atlanta HQ into mixed-use destination
Pharmacy in Augusta dispenses medical marijuana defying warning from DEA
Lionsgate, a key player in Georgia film, is making a big move into AI