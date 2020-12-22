Flint joins $641M deal to settle lawsuits over lead in water

The city's insurer would kick in $20 million as part of a sweeping deal to settle lawsuits against Flint, the state of Michigan and other parties. Facing a Dec. 31 deadline, the council approved its stake after an hourslong meeting that raised concerns about whether residents were getting shortchanged, MLive.com reported.

“It’s something. It’s better than nothing," council President Kate Fields said, adding that she hopes a judge looks at a second resolution approved by the council that questions the claims process and the state's share of the agreement.