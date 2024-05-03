Flights to Dubai disrupted as rain hits the UAE 2 weeks after its heaviest recorded rainfall ever

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Several flights to Dubai were cancelled and diverted Thursday, airport authorities announced, as heavy rains hit the United Arab Emirates for the second time in a month.

An airport authority spokesperson said five inbound flights were diverted overnight, while nine arriving and four departing flights were cancelled.

In April, heavy thunderstorms dumped the heaviest rains ever recorded in the UAE in a span of hours, flooding portions of major highways and Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest for international travel and a hub for the long-haul carrier Emirates. The airport ended up needing 22 tankers with vacuum pumps to get water off its grounds.