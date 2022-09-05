Flights grounded in South Korea as Typhoon Hinnamnor nears

Officials say Hinnamnor could bring more powerful winds than 2003 Typhoon Maemi, which left 117 people dead and was the strongest storm to make landfall in the country since the start of record keeping in 1904.

As of Monday evening, Hinnamnor was over the open sea 180 kilometers (112miles) southwest of Jeju. It has dumped more than 62 centimeters (24 inches) of rain in the central part of Jeju since Sunday, where winds were blowing at a maximum speed of 124 kph (77 mph) and were picking up.

South Korea’s Ministry of the Interior and Safety said there were no immediate reports of casualties. At least 11 homes and buildings were flooded in Jeju while more than 270 people were forced to evacuate in Busan and nearby cities because of safety concerns.

Around 370 domestic flights and 100 ferry services were grounded and hundreds of roads and bridges were closed nationwide as of Monday evening while more than 66,000 fishing boats returned to port.

Kindergartens and elementary schools in Seoul and all schools in Busan and nearby southern regions are scheduled to be closed or shift to online classes Tuesday, officials said.

North Korea was also bracing for Hinnamnor as it reported increasingly heavy rain in all parts of the country except for its border region with China. Agricultural workers across the country were engaged in “all-out efforts” to minimize damage to crops while officials were encouraged to take “double and triple emergency measures” to protect buildings and equipment from flooding and landslides, the North’s state media said.

South Korea’s military said North Korea also discharged water from a dam near its border with the South in an apparent preventive step without notifying its rival. South Korea’s Unification Ministry, which handles inter-Korean affairs, said the North has so far ignored Seoul’s request to give notification before it releases water from the Hwanggang Dam.

Cities in eastern China suspended ferry services and classes and more than 100 flights were canceled in Japan on Sunday as Hinnamnor passed through the region. The typhoon is on track to move closer to eastern China later in the week.

People walk in the rain as Typhoon Hinnamnor moves toward the Korean Peninsula in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Hundreds of flights were grounded and more than 200 people evacuated in South Korea on Monday as Typhoon Hinnamnor approached the country's southern region with heavy rains and winds of up to 290 kilometers (180 miles) per hour, the strongest storm in decades. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

This Sunday, Sept, 4, 2022 image released by NASA shows a composite image of Typhoon Hinnamnor, lower left, moving gradually northward into the East China Sea. Cities in eastern China suspended ferry services and classes and flights were canceled in Japan on Sunday as Typhoon Hinnamnor, the strongest global storm this year, blew its way past Taiwan and the Koreas with fierce winds and heavy rains. (NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) via AP)

Fishing boats are anchored at a port as Typhoon Hinnamnor travels toward the Korean Peninsula in Pohang, South Korea, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. The typhoon, the strongest global storm this year, blew its way past Taiwan and the Koreas with fierce winds and heavy rains.(Son Dae-sung/Yonhap via AP)

High waves crash onto a beach in Busan, South Korea, as Typhoon Hinnamnor approaches the Korean Peninsula on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Hundreds of flights were grounded and more than 200 people evacuated in South Korea on Monday as Typhoon Hinnamnor approached the southern region with heavy rains and winds of up to 170 kilometers (105 miles) per hour, putting the nation on alert for its worst storm in decades. (Son Hyung-joo/Yonhap via AP)

Waves hit the coast of a port on Jeju Island, South Korea, as Typhoon Hinnamnor approaches the Korean Peninsula on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Hundreds of flights were grounded and more than 200 people evacuated in South Korea on Monday as Typhoon Hinnamnor approached the southern region with heavy rains and winds of up to 170 kilometers (105 miles) per hour, putting the nation on alert for its worst storm in decades. (Han Sang-kyun/Yonhap via AP)

Jeju Air's mechanics tie up a plane on the tarmac as Typhoon Hinnamnor moves toward the Korean Peninsula at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Hundreds of flights were grounded and more than 200 people evacuated in South Korea on Monday as Typhoon Hinnamnor approached the country's southern region with heavy rains and winds of up to 290 kilometers (180 miles) per hour, the strongest storm in decades. (Korea Pool/Yonhap via AP)

A worker checks facilities at a square as Typhoon Hinnamnor travels toward the Korean Peninsula in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Hundreds of flights were grounded and more than 200 people evacuated in South Korea on Monday as Typhoon Hinnamnor approached the country's southern region with heavy rains and winds of up to 290 kilometers (180 miles) per hour, the strongest storm in decades. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Workers check drainage hole at a square as Typhoon Hinnamnor travels toward the Korean Peninsula in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Hundreds of flights were grounded and more than 200 people evacuated in South Korea on Monday as Typhoon Hinnamnor approached the country's southern region with heavy rains and winds of up to 290 kilometers (180 miles) per hour, the strongest storm in decades. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)