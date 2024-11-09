Nation & World News
Flight carrying No. 11 Auburn basketball team grounded after scuffle between players

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — A flight carrying the No. 11 Auburn basketball team was grounded shortly after takeoff on Friday after two players got into a fight onboard, according to multiple reports.

"We had two players that got into a physical altercation, clothes were ripped," the pilot was heard saying to air traffic controllers in audio obtained by WBRC-TV.

The Tigers were heading to Houston, where they were scheduled to play the fourth-ranked Cougars on Saturday. The plane took off shortly before 3 p.m. but turned around and landed about 40 minutes later.

The pilot told air traffic controllers that police were called, according to the audio.

ESPN also confirmed the in-flight scuffle, citing anonymous sources. The fight was broken up before it became anything serious and a replacement flight departed Friday night, ESPN reported.

Auburn's athletic department did not respond to requests for comment from WBRC or ESPN.

Auburn beat Vermont 94-43 in its season opener on Wednesday night. The Tigers are in their 11th season under coach Bruce Pearl, who has taken them to the NCAA Tournament five times, including a Final Four appearance in 2019.

