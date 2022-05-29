ajc logo
X

Flight cancellations pile up on busy Memorial Day weekend

FILE - Travelers queue up move through the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of Denver International Airport, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Denver. Airline travelers are not only facing sticker shock this Memorial Day weekend, the kick off to the summer travel season, but they're also battling a pileup of flight cancellations. More than 1,000 flights were canceled as of Saturday afternoon, May 28, according to flight tracking website FlightAware, after 2,300 cancellations on Friday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Travelers queue up move through the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of Denver International Airport, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Denver. Airline travelers are not only facing sticker shock this Memorial Day weekend, the kick off to the summer travel season, but they're also battling a pileup of flight cancellations. More than 1,000 flights were canceled as of Saturday afternoon, May 28, according to flight tracking website FlightAware, after 2,300 cancellations on Friday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

National & World News
1 hour ago
Hundreds of flights worldwide were cancelled by midday Sunday, adding to the mounting number of scrubbed flights during the busy Memorial Day holiday weekend

ATLANTA (AP) — Hundreds of flights worldwide were cancelled by midday Sunday, adding to the mounting number of scrubbed flights during the busy Memorial Day holiday weekend in the U.S.

Just over 1,000 flights had been canceled as of 11 a.m. EDT Saturday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. That followed more than 2,300 cancellations Friday and another 1,500 on Saturday.

More than 250 of Sunday's cancellations involved aircraft scheduled to fly to or from U.S. cities.

Delta Air Lines cancelled the most flights among major U.S. airlines, with more than 250 flights, or 9% of its operations, eliminated Saturday. More than 140 Delta flights were canceled by mid-day Sunday, according to FlightAware.

Saturday’s cancellations were due to bad weather and “air traffic control actions,” Atlanta-based Delta said in an email to The Associated Press, noting it’s trying to cancel flights at least 24 hours in advance of the Memorial Day weekend.

Delta announced on its website on Thursday that from July 1 to Aug. 7, it would reduce service by about 100 daily departures, primarily in parts of the U.S. and Latin America that Delta frequently serves.

“More than any time in our history, the various factors currently impacting our operation — weather and air traffic control, vendor staffing, increased COVID case rates contributing to higher-than-planned unscheduled absences in some work groups — are resulting in an operation that isn’t consistently up to the standards Delta has set for the industry in recent years,” Delta’s Chief Customer Experience Officer Allison Ausband said in a post.

Airlines and tourist destinations are anticipating huge crowds this summer as travel restrictions ease and pandemic fatigue overcomes lingering fear of contracting COVID-19 during travel.

Many forecasters believe the number of travelers will match or even surpass pre-pandemic levels. However, airlines have thousands fewer employees than they did in 2019, and that has, at times, contributed to widespread flight cancellations.

People who are only now booking travel for the summer are experiencing the sticker shock.

Domestic airline fares for summer are averaging more than $400 for a round trip, 24% higher than this time in 2019, before the pandemic, and a robust 45% higher than a year ago, according to travel-data firm Hopper.

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2021, photo, a passenger wears a face mask to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus as he waits for a Delta Airlines flight at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. More than 1,000 airline flights were canceled as of Saturday afternoon, May 28, 2022, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, where Delta is based, and has its largest hub, is heavily affected by the travel snags. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Credit: Charlie Riedel

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2021, photo, a passenger wears a face mask to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus as he waits for a Delta Airlines flight at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. More than 1,000 airline flights were canceled as of Saturday afternoon, May 28, 2022, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, where Delta is based, and has its largest hub, is heavily affected by the travel snags. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2021, photo, a passenger wears a face mask to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus as he waits for a Delta Airlines flight at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. More than 1,000 airline flights were canceled as of Saturday afternoon, May 28, 2022, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, where Delta is based, and has its largest hub, is heavily affected by the travel snags. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Editors' Picks
Biden taps former DeKalb sheriff, 2 others to be U.S. marshals in Georgia22h ago
Georgia, Georgia Tech in contention halfway through NCAA Golf Championship
13h ago
Braves’ top prospect Michael Harris impresses in his debut
15h ago
Braves option starter Tucker Davidson, promote reliever Jesús Cruz
40m ago
Braves option starter Tucker Davidson, promote reliever Jesús Cruz
40m ago
UPDATE: MARTA services resume after person struck, killed at East Point station
1h ago
The Latest
Hindley becomes 1st Australian to win the Giro d'Italia
23m ago
Rescuers close to plane that crashed in Nepal with 22 aboard
37m ago
Des Moines tries cooperation to reduce farm runoff
44m ago
Featured
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 11, 2019 file photo, Christa Brown, of Denver, Colo., speaks during a rally in Birmingham, Ala., outside the Southern Baptist Convention's annual meeting. Brown, an author and retired attorney, says she was abused by a Southern Baptist minister as a child. After reading an investigative report released by the SBC on Sunday, May 22, 2022, Brown said it “fundamentally confirms what Southern Baptist clergy sex abuse survivors have been saying for decades. ... I view this investigative report as a beginning, not an end. The work will continue." (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)

Credit: Julie Bennett

Georgia pastors, others on Southern Baptist list of alleged abusers
Man sentenced in ‘worst child molestation case’ Coweta judge has seen
Atlanta DeKalb Carnival cancels Saturday parade just hours before event
20h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top