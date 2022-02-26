Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Fleeing to the border: Some 120,000 Ukrainians seek refuge

Ukrainian refugees walk along vehicles lining-up to cross the border from Ukraine into Moldova, at Mayaky-Udobne crossing border point near Mayaky-Udobne, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says nearly 120,000 people have so far fled Ukraine into neighboring countries in the wake of the Russian invasion. The number was going up fast as Ukrainians grabbed their belongings and rushed to escape from a deadly Russian onslaught. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Credit: Sergei Grits

caption arrowCaption
Ukrainian refugees walk along vehicles lining-up to cross the border from Ukraine into Moldova, at Mayaky-Udobne crossing border point near Mayaky-Udobne, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says nearly 120,000 people have so far fled Ukraine into neighboring countries in the wake of the Russian invasion. The number was going up fast as Ukrainians grabbed their belongings and rushed to escape from a deadly Russian onslaught. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Credit: Sergei Grits

Credit: Sergei Grits

National & World News
By VANESSA GERA, Associated Press
Updated 14 minutes ago
Lines of vehicles miles long are clogging border crossings out of Ukraine, as residents rushed to escape danger from invading Russian troops that were advancing toward the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Tens of thousands of Ukrainians rushed to the borders as invading Russian troops pressed their advance into Ukraine and toward the country's capital Saturday in Europe’s largest ground war since World War II.

Some walked many miles through the night while others fled by train, car or bus, forming lines miles long at border crossings. They were greeted by waiting relatives and friends or headed on their own to reception centers organized by governments.

With the world revolted at Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine, a Western-looking democracy, there was a huge outpouring of support for the fleeing Ukrainians. This included an unconditional welcome from nations like Poland that often did not want to accept those fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East and Africa in past years.

Nearly 120,000 people have so far fled Ukraine into Poland and other neighboring countries in the wake of Russian invasion, the U.N. refugee agency said Saturday. The number was going up fast as Ukrainians grabbed their belongings and rushed to escape from a deadly Russian onslaught on their nation, including an attempt to take the capital of Kyiv.

One family from Chernivtsi in western Ukraine waited 20 hours before being able to cross the border into Siret in northern Romania. Natalia Murinik, 14, cried as she described saying goodbye to grandparents who couldn’t leave the country.

“It really hurt, I want to go home,” she said.

The largest numbers were arriving in Poland, where 2 million Ukrainians have already settled to work in recent years, driven away by Russia’s first incursion into Ukraine when it annexed Crimea in 2014 and seeking opportunities in the booming economy of the European Union neighbor.

Poland’s government said Saturday that more than 100,000 Ukrainians had crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border in the past 48 hours alone. At the Medyka border crossing, the line of vehicles waiting to enter Poland stretched 15 kilometers (9 miles) into Ukraine.

Poland declared its border open to fleeing Ukrainians, even for those without official documents, and dropped its requirement to show a negative COVID-19 test.

“We will help everyone," the Polish Border Agency said. “We will not leave anyone without help.”

On Saturday, Poland sent a hospital train to pick up those wounded in the war in Mostyska, in western Ukraine, and bring them to the Polish capital of Warsaw for treatment. The hospital train left the border town of Przemysl and has five carriages to transport the wounded and four others stocked with humanitarian aid for Ukraine’s Lviv district.

Those arriving were mostly women, children and the elderly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday banned men of military age from 18 to 60 from leaving the country. Some Ukrainian men were reportedly heading back into Ukraine from Poland to take up arms against the Russian forces.

“Almost 116,000 have crossed international borders as of right now. This may go up, it’s changing every minute,” said Shabia Mantoo, the spokeswoman of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, on Saturday morning. “It’s very fluid and changing by the hour."

Mantoo said most Ukrainians were heading to neighboring Poland, Moldova, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia but some even fled into Belarus — from which some Russian forces entered Ukraine. Some planned to head further on to other countries in Europe.

The agency expects up to 4 million Ukrainians could flee if the situation deteriorates further.

The border post in Siret was crowded with Ukrainians arriving on Saturday. A few miles in, humanitarian groups had set up tents and offered food and drink to those arriving.

But the fate of teenager Natalia Murinik's family was now uncertain, and they didn't know where they were going next.

“We don’t have a clue. We’re waiting for our friends, and then we’ll think,” she said.

___

Jamey Keaten in Geneva and Stephen McGrath in Siret, Romania, contributed.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the Ukraine crisis at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

caption arrowCaption
An employee from the Emergency Situation Inspectorate soothes the crying baby of a family fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Romania, which shares around 600 kilometres (372 miles) of borders with Ukraine to the north, is seeing an influx of refugees from the country as many flee Russia's attacks. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Credit: Andreea Alexandru

An employee from the Emergency Situation Inspectorate soothes the crying baby of a family fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Romania, which shares around 600 kilometres (372 miles) of borders with Ukraine to the north, is seeing an influx of refugees from the country as many flee Russia's attacks. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Credit: Andreea Alexandru

caption arrowCaption
An employee from the Emergency Situation Inspectorate soothes the crying baby of a family fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Romania, which shares around 600 kilometres (372 miles) of borders with Ukraine to the north, is seeing an influx of refugees from the country as many flee Russia's attacks. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Credit: Andreea Alexandru

Credit: Andreea Alexandru

caption arrowCaption
Refugees fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine are transported by bus in the border town of Przemysl, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

Refugees fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine are transported by bus in the border town of Przemysl, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

caption arrowCaption
Refugees fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine are transported by bus in the border town of Przemysl, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

Credit: Petr David Josek

caption arrowCaption
A child looks through a window of a bus carrying refugees fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine in the border town of Przemysl, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

A child looks through a window of a bus carrying refugees fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine in the border town of Przemysl, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

caption arrowCaption
A child looks through a window of a bus carrying refugees fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine in the border town of Przemysl, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

Credit: Petr David Josek

caption arrowCaption
A refugee who fled the conflict from neighboring Ukraine rests in a school building in Przemysl, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

A refugee who fled the conflict from neighboring Ukraine rests in a school building in Przemysl, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

caption arrowCaption
A refugee who fled the conflict from neighboring Ukraine rests in a school building in Przemysl, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

Credit: Petr David Josek

caption arrowCaption
A Polish border guard assists refugees from Ukraine as they arrive to Poland at the Korczowa border crossing, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

A Polish border guard assists refugees from Ukraine as they arrive to Poland at the Korczowa border crossing, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

caption arrowCaption
A Polish border guard assists refugees from Ukraine as they arrive to Poland at the Korczowa border crossing, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

caption arrowCaption
Refugees fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine are transported by bus in the border town of Przemysl, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

Refugees fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine are transported by bus in the border town of Przemysl, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

caption arrowCaption
Refugees fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine are transported by bus in the border town of Przemysl, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

Credit: Petr David Josek

caption arrowCaption
Refugees fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine are transported by bus in the border town of Przemysl, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

Refugees fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine are transported by bus in the border town of Przemysl, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

caption arrowCaption
Refugees fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine are transported by bus in the border town of Przemysl, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

Credit: Petr David Josek

caption arrowCaption
Refuges fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine wait for their departure to Prague at the Przemysl train station in Przemysl, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

Refuges fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine wait for their departure to Prague at the Przemysl train station in Przemysl, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

caption arrowCaption
Refuges fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine wait for their departure to Prague at the Przemysl train station in Przemysl, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

Credit: Petr David Josek

caption arrowCaption
Refugees from Ukraine arrive at the Medyka border crossing in Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says nearly 120,000 people have so far fled Ukraine into neighboring countries in the wake of the Russian invasion. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

Credit: Visar Kryeziu

Refugees from Ukraine arrive at the Medyka border crossing in Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says nearly 120,000 people have so far fled Ukraine into neighboring countries in the wake of the Russian invasion. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

Credit: Visar Kryeziu

caption arrowCaption
Refugees from Ukraine arrive at the Medyka border crossing in Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says nearly 120,000 people have so far fled Ukraine into neighboring countries in the wake of the Russian invasion. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

Credit: Visar Kryeziu

Credit: Visar Kryeziu

caption arrowCaption
Volunteers from the Emergency Situation Inspectorate help carry refugee children fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Romania, which shares around 600 kilometres (372 miles) of borders with Ukraine to the north, is seeing an influx of refugees from the country as many flee Russia's attacks. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Credit: Andreea Alexandru

Volunteers from the Emergency Situation Inspectorate help carry refugee children fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Romania, which shares around 600 kilometres (372 miles) of borders with Ukraine to the north, is seeing an influx of refugees from the country as many flee Russia's attacks. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Credit: Andreea Alexandru

caption arrowCaption
Volunteers from the Emergency Situation Inspectorate help carry refugee children fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Romania, which shares around 600 kilometres (372 miles) of borders with Ukraine to the north, is seeing an influx of refugees from the country as many flee Russia's attacks. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Credit: Andreea Alexandru

Credit: Andreea Alexandru

caption arrowCaption
A mother hugs her daughter at a checkpoint run by local volunteers after arriving from Ukraine, crossing the border in Beregsurany, Hungary, Saturday, Feb 26, 2022. Hungary has extended legal protection to those fleeing the Russian invasion. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)

Credit: Anna Szilagyi

A mother hugs her daughter at a checkpoint run by local volunteers after arriving from Ukraine, crossing the border in Beregsurany, Hungary, Saturday, Feb 26, 2022. Hungary has extended legal protection to those fleeing the Russian invasion. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)

Credit: Anna Szilagyi

caption arrowCaption
A mother hugs her daughter at a checkpoint run by local volunteers after arriving from Ukraine, crossing the border in Beregsurany, Hungary, Saturday, Feb 26, 2022. Hungary has extended legal protection to those fleeing the Russian invasion. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)

Credit: Anna Szilagyi

Credit: Anna Szilagyi

caption arrowCaption
People fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine arrive to Przemysl train station in Przemysl, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

People fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine arrive to Przemysl train station in Przemysl, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

caption arrowCaption
People fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine arrive to Przemysl train station in Przemysl, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

Credit: Petr David Josek

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Russians push toward Ukraine's capital; residents take cover
17m ago
Hong Kong's success in fending off COVID comes back to haunt
19m ago
Russian official issues stark threats to the West
24m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top